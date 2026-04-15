Sydney Chandler Is Joining Her Father In The DCU - But Not As The Character She Tested For!

Sydney Chandler Is Joining Her Father In The DCU - But Not As The Character She Tested For!

Alien: Earth star Sydney Chandler recently tested for the part of Maxima in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, but we're now hearing that she has actually landed a different role in the DCU...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Yesterday, the news broke that Andor star Adria Arjona has landed the role of Maxima (though many believe she'll actually play Wonder Woman) in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

Now, we're hearing that Chandler will be joining her father (Lanterns star Kyle Chandler) in the DCU after all, but as a very different character.

According to Jeff Sneider in his latest newsletter, Chandler will provide the voice of Nosferata in Season 2 of Creature Commandos. This immortal vampire made a brief appearance in the season 1 finale as a new member of the team, along with a rebuilt G.I. Robot and several others.

Sneider wonders if "Chandler’s casting in Creature Commandos exposes the ‘Maxima’ testing as a ruse of sorts."

Though Maxima is expected to debut in Man of Tomorrow, a lot of people remain convinced that Arjona has been cast as Diana. One of Sneider's sources reportedly told him, “There’s no [frick]ing way that role isn’t Wonder Woman.”

For now, we'll just have to wait and see how things play out, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if another actress joins the Man of Tomorrow cast in the coming weeks.

Season 2 of Creature Commandos is also expected to feature Captain Atom (more here).

"We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem," Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in a joint statement when it was announced that the series would return. "From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings."

"Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios," they continued. "We are proud to call Max home."

The season 1 finale concluded with the tragic death of Nina Mazursky, and the introduction of several new team members, including Nosferata, Khalis, a much larger take on G.I. Robot and The Suicide Squad's King Shark.

Creature Commandos' voice cast features Steve Agee as John Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/15/2026, 10:27 AM
Creature Commandos season 2 has a script.

WW, AFIAK, does not.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/15/2026, 10:42 AM
@UltimaRex - Creature Commandos was awesome
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/15/2026, 10:30 AM
She's adorable, so cool in Alien Earth
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/15/2026, 10:31 AM
I love how she casually dispatches a Xenomorph and barely any follow-up. A tad bit tantalizing
Repian
Repian - 4/15/2026, 10:32 AM
She would make a good Arisia Rrab. Maybe a new cadet.
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Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/15/2026, 10:52 AM
@Repian - You want the daughter of the actor who plays Hal Jordan to play Arisia!?

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MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/15/2026, 10:42 AM
totally forgot CC is getting a S2. i enjoyed S1 overall. Some of the humor didnt land with me, but overall i thought it was really good.

Would be awesome to see her alongside her dad but i don't see that happening now.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/15/2026, 10:44 AM
Would love to see season two in live-action.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/15/2026, 10:47 AM
Oh boy, here come the usual suspects to complain about nepotism…
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