Sydney Chandler Is Joining Her Father In The DCU - But Not As The Character She Tested For!

Yesterday, the news broke that Andor star Adria Arjona has landed the role of Maxima (though many believe she'll actually play Wonder Woman) in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

Now, we're hearing that Chandler will be joining her father (Lanterns star Kyle Chandler) in the DCU after all, but as a very different character.

According to Jeff Sneider in his latest newsletter, Chandler will provide the voice of Nosferata in Season 2 of Creature Commandos. This immortal vampire made a brief appearance in the season 1 finale as a new member of the team, along with a rebuilt G.I. Robot and several others.

Sneider wonders if "Chandler’s casting in Creature Commandos exposes the ‘Maxima’ testing as a ruse of sorts."

Though Maxima is expected to debut in Man of Tomorrow, a lot of people remain convinced that Arjona has been cast as Diana. One of Sneider's sources reportedly told him, “There’s no [frick]ing way that role isn’t Wonder Woman.”

For now, we'll just have to wait and see how things play out, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if another actress joins the Man of Tomorrow cast in the coming weeks.

Season 2 of Creature Commandos is also expected to feature Captain Atom (more here).

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Chandler joins her father, Kyle Chandler, in James Gunn's DCU. Details inside, including the project and the role...https://t.co/JsBkbGU16Z — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 15, 2026

"We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem," Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in a joint statement when it was announced that the series would return. "From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings."

"Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios," they continued. "We are proud to call Max home."

The season 1 finale concluded with the tragic death of Nina Mazursky, and the introduction of several new team members, including Nosferata, Khalis, a much larger take on G.I. Robot and The Suicide Squad's King Shark.

Creature Commandos' voice cast features Steve Agee as John Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.