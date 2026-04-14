James Gunn Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Composer; Maxima Contender Eva De Dominici Looks Ripped In New Photos

Last month, a rumor did the rounds online that Argentinian model and actress Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars) was in talks for the role of Maxima in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, and the trades recently confirmed that she did indeed test for the part along with Adria Arjona (Andor), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

There's been speculation that Gunn might be in the process of casting the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while this may also be the case, insiders believe that the actresses mentioned above are being looked at for Maxima.

It obviously remains to be seen who ultimately lands the role, but it looks like De Dominici is getting into superhero (well, supervillain) shape just in case.

In the comics, Maxima was a powerful alien from the planet Almerac, who attempted to seduce the Man of Steel because he was the only one she deemed worthy of being her husband. Though she started as a villain, she later reformed and fought alongside Superman as a member of the Justice League.

In related news, Gunn has confirmed that Superman composer David Fleming will return to work on the score for Man of Tomorrow, which is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting before the end of the month in locations around London and Atlanta.

Rachel Brosnahan, who will return as Lois Lane, was a guest on the latest episode of Hot Ones. She didn't reveal any details about the sequel, simply confirming that she begins shooting "soon."

James Gunn confirma que David Fleming retornará para compor #Superman ‘MAN OF TOMORROW.’ pic.twitter.com/D1wQi6bq8B — PortalDCNews Brasil (@PortalDCNews) April 14, 2026

Eva De Dominici looking ripped!



Maxima incoming?👀 pic.twitter.com/6pS6SmX1pz — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) April 14, 2026

The plot will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and The Engineer (Maria Gabriella de Faria) have also been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.