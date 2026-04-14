James Gunn Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Composer; Maxima Contender Eva De Dominici Looks Ripped In New Photos

James Gunn Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Composer; Maxima Contender Eva De Dominici Looks Ripped In New Photos

James Gunn has confirmed that Superman composer David Fleming will return to work on the score for Man of Tomorrow. We also have some Instagram shots from Maxima contender Eva De Dominici...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Last month, a rumor did the rounds online that Argentinian model and actress Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars) was in talks for the role of Maxima in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, and the trades recently confirmed that she did indeed test for the part along with Adria Arjona (Andor), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

There's been speculation that Gunn might be in the process of casting the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while this may also be the case, insiders believe that the actresses mentioned above are being looked at for Maxima.

It obviously remains to be seen who ultimately lands the role, but it looks like De Dominici is getting into superhero (well, supervillain) shape just in case.

In the comics, Maxima was a powerful alien from the planet Almerac, who attempted to seduce the Man of Steel because he was the only one she deemed worthy of being her husband. Though she started as a villain, she later reformed and fought alongside Superman as a member of the Justice League.

In related news, Gunn has confirmed that Superman composer David Fleming will return to work on the score for Man of Tomorrow, which is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting before the end of the month in locations around London and Atlanta.

Rachel Brosnahan, who will return as Lois Lane, was a guest on the latest episode of Hot Ones. She didn't reveal any details about the sequel, simply confirming that she begins shooting "soon."

The plot will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and The Engineer (Maria Gabriella de Faria) have also been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

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captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/14/2026, 12:31 PM
Ha, ha......ripped my arse I call that skinny.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 12:36 PM
Honestly , I haven’t heard the score for Superman much outside of the film but besides the remixed Williams theme it also didn’t really strike much of a chord with me…

However I am interested to see what David Fleming brings to the table since he would be solo on this most likely unlike the first film.

Also , Eva De Dominici is my pick for Maxima so I hope she gets the role if she hasn’t already!!.

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Anyway , can’t wait to see Rachel as Lois in MOT since I liked her in Superman.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/14/2026, 12:37 PM
How is she related to Gunn?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 1:15 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - same way Corenswet is.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2026, 12:44 PM
We are not [frick]ing around.

#DCALLIANCE

For [frick]s Sake
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/14/2026, 12:48 PM
She's fine as hell, I'll give her that.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/14/2026, 12:50 PM
She was my pick for Diana for a while until I got on the Sarah Pidgeon train, but she would still be my second fave if she ends up to secretly be playing Wonder Woman. That said, she's probably gonna be Maxima and that's great too. She is GREAT in 'THE CLEANING LADY' if you haven't seen it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 12:59 PM
@JackDeth - I’m so on the Sarah Pidgeon as Black Canary train right now!!.

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/14/2026, 12:57 PM
Where are the ginger erasure comments? She fine as hell so don't bother me lol.
PS118
PS118 - 4/14/2026, 1:14 PM
She honestly looks like a decent Wonder Woman.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 1:19 PM
No WW script.
No WW casting.

Gunn said this some time ago but of course you're not going to listen to him...
mck13
mck13 - 4/14/2026, 1:19 PM
Nobody cares anymore about Gunn. I was hopeful then I saw his Superman Movie, Creature Commandos & Peacemaker.....then I watched Man Of Steel, BvS Directors Cut & Zacks JLA....I must admit I was lied to, gaslighted by critics & Marvel movie lovers. Chris Nolans, David Goyer, Zack Snyders films was great & aged well. Maybe ahead of its time. I can't trust Rotten Tomatos or anyone else opinions. They have agendas. I loved Henry Cavill's Superman & the action, cinematography, theme music, scripts & costumes, actors. It looks like they cared & had a vision while Gunn films looks like his personal political agendas.

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