Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Teases Peter Parker's Comic-Accurate Spider-Sense

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Teases Peter Parker's Comic-Accurate Spider-Sense

A new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day puts the spotlight on the wall-crawler's comic-accurate Spider-Sense, while Tom Holland shares a message reminding fans when tickets go on sale.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2026 01:06 PM EST

There are fewer than 48 hours to go until tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day go on sale, and we're reminded of that in a new promo featuring Tom Holland sharing a message with fans.

A new poster has also found its way online, showcasing Spider-Man and his Spider-Sense. We believe this is an official one-sheet, and if so, it includes our first look at Peter Parker's most underutilised superpower in the MCU.

Spidey's Spider-Sense didn't play a particularly prominent role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, or Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it still had its moments.

For example, Peter utilised it to great effect while battling Mysterio, and it later helped him realise that all was not as it seemed with Norman Osborn. Now, as his powers evolve, there's a strong chance that we'll finally see Spider-Sense factor into the wall-crawler's everyday battles. 

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also expected to be released on Wednesday, though Sony still hasn't made that 100% official.

"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland previously said of the movie. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has also revealed that the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos is the movie's "opening action sequence." Describing it as "exhilarating," he added, "One of the results of that was that we were seeing thousands of people showing up to watch us work. It was a really lovely reminder to us how much this movie means to a lot of people in the world."

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day below and stay tuned for updates. 

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/15/2026, 1:28 PM
Would me amazing to see that on the sceen.
Would be even more cool if they did it the way it was in the 90s animated series
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/15/2026, 1:31 PM
@MonkeyBot - cartoon did it better made it have look and feel of it this is waves white lines around head may probably won’t be able see in movie if they did this style
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/15/2026, 1:31 PM
I have many issues with NWH, but THAT Spidey sense scene was incredibly well done. Hopefully they can do something like that subtly.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/15/2026, 2:16 PM
@FireGunn - funny how nobody responds to you when you're being positive about movies 🤣
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/15/2026, 2:22 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I'm used to it by now. But then those same people will cry and say I'm negative all the time
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/15/2026, 2:29 PM
@FireGunn - what issues did you have with nwh?
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/15/2026, 2:30 PM
@TheFinestSmack - not true
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/15/2026, 1:50 PM
There are fewer than 48 hours to go until tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day go on Sale

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2026, 1:51 PM
How come you don't know what time they drop? I have the scoop as always. 9am est lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 1:52 PM
Cool!!.

Even though the Spider Sense hasn’t been too prominent or highlighted in these films , I feel it has had some fun & creative uses imo.

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