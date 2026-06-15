Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Teases Peter Parker's Comic-Accurate Spider-Sense

There are fewer than 48 hours to go until tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day go on sale, and we're reminded of that in a new promo featuring Tom Holland sharing a message with fans.

A new poster has also found its way online, showcasing Spider-Man and his Spider-Sense. We believe this is an official one-sheet, and if so, it includes our first look at Peter Parker's most underutilised superpower in the MCU.

Spidey's Spider-Sense didn't play a particularly prominent role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, or Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it still had its moments.

For example, Peter utilised it to great effect while battling Mysterio, and it later helped him realise that all was not as it seemed with Norman Osborn. Now, as his powers evolve, there's a strong chance that we'll finally see Spider-Sense factor into the wall-crawler's everyday battles.

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also expected to be released on Wednesday, though Sony still hasn't made that 100% official.

"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland previously said of the movie. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has also revealed that the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos is the movie's "opening action sequence." Describing it as "exhilarating," he added, "One of the results of that was that we were seeing thousands of people showing up to watch us work. It was a really lovely reminder to us how much this movie means to a lot of people in the world."

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day below and stay tuned for updates.

Don’t forget. TWO DAYS until you can secure your tickets for #SpiderManBrandNewDay, in theatres July 31. pic.twitter.com/9SSbVBNYiN — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 15, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.