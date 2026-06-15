Chris Evans Reveals Avengers: Secret Wars Return As Insider "100%" Confirms Sadie Sink's MCU Role

Everything old is new again in this social media age, and chances are you've seen that Chris Evans is now confirmed to return in next December's Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, what the accounts hungry for engagement won't tell you is that this was first reported back in March (from the same source, no less).

Still, we now have video of the Captain America actor commenting on his return. Evans does, however, stop short of revealing how much screentime Steve Rogers will have in what will either be his final send-off or a long-awaited permanent MCU return.

Unfortunately, even after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World, audiences haven't really embraced Sam Wilson as Cap. That could change over the next two years, but bringing Evans back to wield the shield again feels like the best next step, unless the plan is to recast the role.

First up for Evans is this year's Avengers: Doomsday. The actor is expected to be front and centre in that story, and you can hear more from him on his Secret Wars role below.

Chris Evans reveals he’s returning as Steve Rogers in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



“I can tell you that I start work on the next one in a couple of months. I can’t tell you how much I’m in the next one, but I’m in it.”



(via: https://t.co/JW761AMdzI) pic.twitter.com/6WzfUo0wfA — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 15, 2026

Meanwhile, insider Daniel Richtman has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day update, writing, "I can confirm that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, 100%." Remember, the Stranger Things star is also expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

At this point, if Sink isn't Jean, a lot of these social media scoopers will have egg on their faces come July 31.

As the next Spider-Man movie's global press tour begins in Madrid, Spain, Tom Holland and Zendaya were present for a photocall that ended up being hijacked by The Hand. The extent of the ninja clan's role in Brand New Day remains unclear, though they've had a big role in its marketing campaign.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.