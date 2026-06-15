Chris Evans Reveals Avengers: Secret Wars Return As Insider "100%" Confirms Sadie Sink's MCU Role

Chris Evans Reveals Avengers: Secret Wars Return As Insider &quot;100%&quot; Confirms Sadie Sink's MCU Role

Chris Evans has confirmed (again) that he's returning for Avengers: Secret Wars, while a trusted insider has made a bold claim about Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day character.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Everything old is new again in this social media age, and chances are you've seen that Chris Evans is now confirmed to return in next December's Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, what the accounts hungry for engagement won't tell you is that this was first reported back in March (from the same source, no less).

Still, we now have video of the Captain America actor commenting on his return. Evans does, however, stop short of revealing how much screentime Steve Rogers will have in what will either be his final send-off or a long-awaited permanent MCU return.

Unfortunately, even after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World, audiences haven't really embraced Sam Wilson as Cap. That could change over the next two years, but bringing Evans back to wield the shield again feels like the best next step, unless the plan is to recast the role.

First up for Evans is this year's Avengers: Doomsday. The actor is expected to be front and centre in that story, and you can hear more from him on his Secret Wars role below. 

Meanwhile, insider Daniel Richtman has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day update, writing, "I can confirm that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, 100%." Remember, the Stranger Things star is also expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

At this point, if Sink isn't Jean, a lot of these social media scoopers will have egg on their faces come July 31.

As the next Spider-Man movie's global press tour begins in Madrid, Spain, Tom Holland and Zendaya were present for a photocall that ended up being hijacked by The Hand. The extent of the ninja clan's role in Brand New Day remains unclear, though they've had a big role in its marketing campaign.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/15/2026, 11:38 AM
As long as it's not coming from Disney themselves, it'll never be "100%" or "confirmed"
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 6/15/2026, 11:45 AM
This is the only way MJ returns to Peter. Jean will unlock MJ and Ned’s memories to remember Peter. Happy ending.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/15/2026, 11:48 AM
Can we also add Daniel Richtman to the list of “Scoopers”, along with MTTSH as sources that are no longer credible?
Because if I’m not mistaken, he was on the Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent hype train and he was certain about that too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 11:55 AM
@WruceBayne - I kinda hope it’s none of the rumored characters so we can stop trusting these scoopers once and for all.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/15/2026, 12:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m all for someone who has legitimate sources and leverage that into income. My problem comes in that these “Scoopers” throw a bunch of nonsense at the wall and every now and then they get a hit based off of basic reasoning and they turn grifting into income.
Even if he’s wrong about Sadie Sink, he’ll still be quoted strongly from October to December.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 6/15/2026, 11:48 AM
Movie ends with Jean using her psychic abilities to undo Stranges spell and unlocks MJ and Ned’s memories of Peter. Guarantee it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 12:02 PM
It’s not surprising that Evans is in SW but still good to get confirmation regardless rather then [frick]ing rumors saying he is in it or not…

However I still am hoping Sam gets some standout moments and really is the Main Cap since I personally like him in the role as do many others contrary to popular belief (BNW was decent imo but he really established himself imo there).

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Also , I do think Sadie is Jean but it’s not 100% confirmed until we see the movie or Disney/Marvel reveals it themselves.

Anyway , cool marketing via The Hand at the Madrid press event imo!!.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/15/2026, 12:05 PM
Sadie can't act for shit.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/15/2026, 12:16 PM
I certainly could be wrong, but I’m not buying Sadie Sink is playing Jean. Everything revealed so far is pointing at her playing Adriana Soria aka The Queen.

-Communities via telepathy, bouncing from mind to mind like a traveling hive mind.

-Peter’s Spidey sense (apparently) keeps him immune from the mind virus.

-Her saliva contains a mutagenic compound that gives spider powers to those exposed, eventually changing them into anthropomorphic spider-monsters.

-Considered an omega level threat at her full power.


-Her abilities connect her to the Web of Life


Nothing about her character I’ve seen feels like Jean at all. 100% The Queen.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/15/2026, 12:28 PM
@SheepishOne -

this is true but then what utility would the Spider Queen have in Secret Wars? that's really what makes me lean towards her being Jean.

also, even tho it's a small detail, she keeps appearing in green & yellow attire. even in the last promo Sadie did with Holland, she's wearing green & yellow - and yes i do think Sony's marketing would be that cheeky lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 12:45 PM
@SheepishOne - I feel like the mutation that Peter is going through is seperate from her and more akin to Spider Man 2 which was psychosomatic since his mental state led to the loss of his powers there…

Here him losing his connections and becoming more isolated is literally turning him into more Spider then Man.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/15/2026, 12:54 PM
@themawisdead - also - not sure how much of this is real but - isn’t she signed on for 5 movies? Some relatively unknown spidey villain doesn’t need to be in 5 movies, and I don’t care how well she fits what we know or assume about this spidey movie, I don’t see even Sony going that random with the villain.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/15/2026, 12:20 PM

Keep Evans as Cap. Pay him whatever it takes.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/15/2026, 12:25 PM
@DocSpock - yeah and he should be the main Captain America instead of that other guy
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/15/2026, 12:34 PM
@DocSpock -

guaranteed the Russos will do Sam some justice and make people reassess him as Cap.

that said, i do think Evans should remain as a background character that can come back in the far flung future as Old Steve and head of a new SHIELD - as depicted by Rick Remender.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/15/2026, 1:05 PM
@Huttsbane -

100%
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/15/2026, 12:36 PM
Too small for Jean and overhyped
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/15/2026, 12:43 PM
The MCU X-Men Babies are imminent. Oy vey...

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