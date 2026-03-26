Iconic Original Avenger Confirms They Will Return In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Iconic Original Avenger Confirms They Will Return In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

One of the MCU's original six Avengers has just confirmed that they will be reprising their iconic role in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, revealing they begin shooting the movie later this year.

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By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2026 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Chris Evans first played Steve Rogers in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He'd go on to star in his own trilogy, all of the Avengers movies, and even made cameo appearances in the likes of Thor: The Dark World and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actor seemingly bid farewell to Cap in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. However, he's since been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday thanks to a teaser trailer revealing what became of him after travelling back in time. Steve and Peggy Carter have had a child together, but if the rumours are true, the hero's actions may have doomed the Multiverse. 

With Steve supposedly to blame for the Incursions destroying realities, we're expecting him to be one of Victor Von Doom's main targets. However, Captain America—or one of his Variants, at least—will live to fight another day in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

The actor reportedly confirmed as much during a recent fan interaction when he said, "I start work on the next one in a couple of months."

Fans will surely welcome Evans' return in Secret Wars, particularly if it means getting to see him portray the evil "HYDRA Cap." It's unclear whether he'll stick around beyond that, but there's a definite appetite among fans to see Steve wielding the shield again. 

Unfortunately for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, he first suited up on streaming and, when the new Cap finally made it to theaters, it was in the disappointing Captain America: Brave New World

Back to Avengers: Secret Wars, and since this news broke, insider @Cryptic4KQual has chimed in to tease, "Some of those who had bigger roles in Doomsday will have smaller ones in [Secret Wars]." 

Explaining the decision to bring Cap back, Anthony Russo recently said, "We have a special affinity with the character. We can’t see this narrative without his central role in it, basically. The special place he holds among the ensemble, he sort of retains that moving forward."

"Each one of those trailers is narrative information. It’s all part of a larger story," Joe teased. "So I would argue that Doomsday has already started for you."

"Look, the movie is very complex," the filmmaker continued. "We thought one of the best ways to celebrate what the movie is was to give characters their own space and highlight some moments."

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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