UPDATE: DCU Superman Crime Anthology Spin-Off Series Final Title Possibly Revealed

UPDATE: DCU Superman Crime Anthology Spin-Off Series Final Title Possibly Revealed

According to a new WGA listing, the DCU crime anthology Superman spin-off series previously referred to as "DC Crime" now has an official title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 15, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

UPDATE: Though he didn't confirm the title, James Gunn has taken to Threads to reveal that the DCU anthology series will be "both a Jimmy Olsen AND Gorilla Grodd show," and that filming will get underway soon.

Gunn's clarification follows recent comments from DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, who said that a "Gorilla Grodd series" is in the works.

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Original story follows.

Last year, an unverified report claiming that Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) were being considered did the rounds online. We'd soon get confirmation that the Olsen series would actually take the form of a crime anthology show, with the Daily Planet reporter investigating various DC Comics supervillains.

The trades later reported that this project was officially moving forward under the title "DC Crime" (this has since been debunked by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn), with American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda on board to write, executive produce and showrun the series, and Gisondo set to reprise his Superman role as Clark Kent's pal.

Now, a listing on the WGA website reveals that the show will actually be titled American Villain

. This is believed to be the final title, but we obviously won't know for sure until it's officially announced.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains,"  and Variety's report confirmed that the first season will indeed focus on Gorilla Grodd.

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

During a recent interview with DC Direct, co-showrunner Dan Perrault said that the series falls under the "crime mystery comedy" genre.

"Well, it's comfortable territory for Tony Yacenda and I. We've worked in this crime mystery comedy for a very long time... There's definitely tools from that toolkit that we can apply here that I don't think has been seen in the superhero genre thus far."

Gisondo will also return for Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the Daily Planet crew, but we wouldn't count on David Corenswet (Clark Kent/the Man of Steel) or Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) dropping by for this series. Then again, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor did make a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker, who you really never know.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/7/2026, 7:16 PM
Literally is this cancelled nbc show:

?si=qvfgoLRHbNV9aCxP
inkedarachnid
inkedarachnid - 6/7/2026, 11:56 PM
@lazlodaytona - hopefully it’s much better than that. also it’ll be nice to have a show like this set in the DCU that is able to expand the universe’s lore and set up villains before they appear in films.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/8/2026, 9:14 AM
@inkedarachnid - I completely agree. Am looking forward to it!
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/8/2026, 4:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - Ridiculous premise. But a charming cast dynamic. It's not a masterpiece but I had fun with that show.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/9/2026, 12:54 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - oh, I enjoyed it too. Just knew from second episode on that it wasn't gonna last.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/7/2026, 7:18 PM
I mean.... I 100% get the practical limitations of not being able to get Superman and Lois actors for this show... I get all of those reasons, I do.

It just bugs me still. Like, what's the point of this shared universe stuff if you still have to nerf concepts like "it's the Daily Planet staff, minus Lois and Clark".... Oh, so you mean the infinitely less interesting version of the concept.

I'm at the point now where I don't even care if they have to cast multiple actors, I just am ready to be free of these odd creative limitations.

I get why they are there, but if they were gone we might seriously get the big budget content we've always dreamed of.

And I know a bunch of you are going to feel compelled to explain why they do it this way, despite me stating I already understand. But go ahead, if you feel like you just need to get it out and explain it to me anyways, feel free. Don't hold it in.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/7/2026, 7:37 PM
@TheAmericanHero - I'd be very surprised if they AREN'T in it to some degree. They're going all out for universe cohesion with this DCU, so to not have them in is a definite step backwards in that regard.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/7/2026, 8:00 PM
@EscapeMySight - yeah I know, to some degree, and I get that and why. But still, it's a creative limitation I'm kinda tired of. I get why it's there, and they very well may cameo in an episode or two, but we all know why they aren't in every episode and why they have to work around stuff.

And maybe I should mention that I'm more so just speaking into the void about that little frustration, rather than outright legitimately complaining.

But, yeah.
ElBlancoChoco
ElBlancoChoco - 6/8/2026, 12:21 AM
@TheAmericanHero - it bugs me to. Im sure every episode it will be mentioned that Lois is in so and so country on assignment and Clark had an emergency. That would work like once or twice but for every episode it will get old.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/8/2026, 12:50 AM
@ElBlancoChoco - I'm just ready for DC to be in a place where they aren't held back by these unnecessary shackles they place on themselves for silly reasons and just DO THE DAMN THINGS!!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/8/2026, 4:44 AM
@TheAmericanHero - If it were a comic they'd be in every issue. And Clark wouldn't just be Clark, he'd be Superman too.

In fact it was a comic and they were in it.
Superman was on almost every cover.
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/8/2026, 10:56 AM
@TheAmericanHero - it would be weird if Clark and Lois weren't in it AT ALL. I mean it's Daily Planet reporters, and Clark and Lois work at the Daily Planet. Are they just off covering remote assignments all the time or something? Highly unlikely.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/15/2026, 3:28 PM
@EscapeMySight - I mean it would be weird if every episode no Clark or Lois yet they WORK at The Daily Planet. They have to show up sometime.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 7:22 PM
American Villain does sound very true crime-esque but I think I prefer DC Crime tbh…

Anyway , I am intrigued by this not just because I enjoyed Skyler’s Jimmy (for the most part) in Superman but mainly I think it could be a fun way to build the world & history of the DCU more as well.

I still have a feeling this might currently be filming alongside MOT like Peacemaker S2 was alongside Superman to premier next year but we’ll see…

Regardless , can’t wait for some Jimmy & Grodd shenanigans!!.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2026, 7:33 PM
should have done a show about the question

no one wants a DC superhero show about A ginger pervert TAKING pictures with his camera
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 6/7/2026, 7:47 PM
@harryba11zack - Give us a glimpse into the decision-making process behind which letters you choose to capitalize.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2026, 8:03 PM
@Pimpanzee - nO
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/7/2026, 7:41 PM
As much as I don't like Gunn as a writer / director, I can't fault him on his casting choices. Gisondo as Olsen was/is a fantastic choice.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/7/2026, 8:01 PM

Sounds like a serious nothing burger.

How about a show about the men's clothing store clerk that sells Perry White his ties.
Repian
Repian - 6/7/2026, 8:06 PM
It would be fun if Gorilla Grodd went to Detective Chimp to prove his innocence. Then Jimmy and Chimp would work together, becoming an unlikely team.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 8:12 PM
@Repian - thats a fun idea!!.

Matt Berry for Detective Chimp…

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Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 6/7/2026, 8:26 PM
@Repian - that would be a better title. What imbecile wouldn't watch a show called Detective Chimp
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/7/2026, 8:15 PM
This is a great example of how to actually introduce characters.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/7/2026, 8:24 PM
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McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/9/2026, 5:52 PM
@Batmangina - please stop giving me flashbacks.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/9/2026, 8:04 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
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Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 6/7/2026, 8:25 PM
Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen or Secret Files and Origins or Leigon of Doom, Secret Society. All better names with actual basis in the comics
RolandD
RolandD - 6/7/2026, 8:44 PM
@Hobmoblin - Yeah those all sound good. American Villain sounds like True Detective.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/7/2026, 8:33 PM
No Batman, but Supergirl.

No Flash, but Jimmy Olson.

No womder- we want you fired.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/8/2026, 1:30 AM
@KennKathleen - Considering no major DC project has been green lit for 2028, I think it's safe to say he's already been fired. I do believe and hope he will be able to make a 3rd Superman movie to wrap up a trilogy, but as far as running DC, I don't think he's calling the shots anymore.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/8/2026, 5:24 AM
@KennKathleen - Batman would have been at least announced if The Batman Part II was done faster.

The Flash... do we really have to go back to why that's at the back of the queue? (though I would just get Grant Gustin and put the CW show as "vague history")

No one is firing Gunn for making money. No matter what YOU want.

See you in 2034.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/8/2026, 5:28 AM
@TheJok3r - if the first DCU project of 2028 is BatB then we're not going to hear much until Batman Part II is going to theatres.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/8/2026, 6:26 AM
@UltimaRex - The Flash has a great lineup of stories. Bringing in Miller was not the right call. Using the terrible run cgi was a double down on bad ideas.

I'm not a Gunn fan since the og Guardians of the Galaxy, but I'd like to see DC win regardless.

I'm also down to see Grant return as the Flash, and I wish DC would've taken the leap and made Batman coexist simultaneously in two different realms.

The theory as to why it didn't happen was it may be too confusing for the audience. My answer to that: explain it plainly. Heck, the Flash could be the combing force for the DC side of things. Full circle.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/7/2026, 8:45 PM
Unless this turns out to be a very quirky show that takes off, it seems like it’s going to be a very niche show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 8:54 PM
@RolandD - that’s fine

It’s like niche titles in DC or Marvel , they can still find their audience.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/7/2026, 9:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - True. It would interest me but I am definitely not your average viewer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 9:04 PM
@RolandD - yep , same.
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 6/7/2026, 10:40 PM
@RolandD - I was thinking it might be like a modern remake of the George Reeves series. The daily grind at the Daily Planet. Using Cat and Steve and Perry, you know, the great Daily Planet cast that didn't get much screen time in Superman 2025.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/7/2026, 10:50 PM
@Hobmoblin - I could go for that.
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 6/7/2026, 11:06 PM
@RolandD - yeah, there's potential
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