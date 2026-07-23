Resident Evil Trailer Is Every Bit As Bloody And Disturbed As The Video Games

Resident Evil Trailer Is Every Bit As Bloody And Disturbed As The Video Games

The first full trailer for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is finally here, and it's bursting with insane set pieces, big scares, and plenty of blood for what could be our best visit to Raccoon City yet.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Sony Pictures has unleashed a new trailer for Resident Evil. Given that every previous live-action instalment has a "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes, it won't be hard for filmmaker Zach Cregger to top what's come before.

Of course, after he delivered hits like Weapons and Barbarian, it's impossible to imagine him shooting anything other than a great adaptation of the long-running video game franchise. It does, however, look vastly different from those, as the expected badass lead—Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, for example—has been replaced by a hapless media courier played by Austin Abrams. 

He finds himself dealing with the bloody madness that's come to define Raccoon City, and this take on Resident Evil looks suitably chilling. There are some big set pieces and scares in this latest sneak peek, and a little humour, making the movie feel very much in line with Cregger's past work.

Also interesting is how the movie pays homage to the games, as Abrams' Bryan is shown discovering weapons and ammo in spots similar to those. Of course, it's no secret that Cregger is a fan, even if he's not adapting a specific game or storyline.

"They were kind enough to hear me out and let me run with it," Cregger recently told Empire of his approach to adapting the hit video game franchise. "It’s really a Zach Cregger movie that just happens to be a Resident Evil movie."

"The concept here is that we’re following an idiot," the filmmaker said of Abrams' character. "Not that he’s stupid, but he’s not your typical game character, with no combat skills whatsoever and completely inept at survival. Bryan is very much an everyman who happens to be burdened with this kind of sacred mission that’s going to take him into the heart of everything. It’s kind of like Frodo going into Mordor."

The trailer features some impressive set pieces, all of which look like they'll keep horror fans on the edge of their seats. Addressing his approach to those, Cregger noted, "It feels like one gigantic sequence. Things pop off about five minutes in, and it basically stays like that until the end. What I love about the games is that you move from set-piece to set-piece."

"Every location has a unique challenge. So again, I’m borrowing from the games directly in that rhythm, where you’re just running through a gauntlet," he concluded.

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (WeaponsBarbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

The cast also includes Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser. Cregger directs from a screenplay he wrote with Shay Hatten, and producers include Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan, and Asad Qizilbash. The executive producers are Oliver Berben, Victor Hadida, Richard Wright, and Robert Bernacci.

Resident Evil is set to be released in theaters on September 18. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 2:16 PM
Looks oki guess
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2026, 2:18 PM
not game accurate butt the movie does look good.
ferf
ferf - 7/23/2026, 2:18 PM
Ok well clearly not 1998 nothing like the story in the games so why are we supposed to see this
Irregular
Irregular - 7/23/2026, 2:21 PM
Prefer the last trailer more, but this trailer just makes me dislike this movie even more. Again, might be a good horror movie, but a terrible RE adaptation. Same concept to how that Paul Anderson approached RE. Just different tone, style and again...new characters NOT from the games...
ferf
ferf - 7/23/2026, 2:22 PM
@Irregular - yep
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/23/2026, 2:22 PM
Looks good, it was a nice nod to show the shotgun shells box

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krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/23/2026, 2:38 PM
Seeing that typewriter should make him feel very safe...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/23/2026, 2:42 PM
After the trash that was the last RE movie, this definitely looks like an improvement.

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