Children Of Blood And Bone Featurette Reveals Stunning New Footage - First Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Children Of Blood And Bone Featurette Reveals Stunning New Footage - First Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Lionsgate has released a first look at footage from Gina Prince-Bythewood's big-screen adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone ahead of tomorrow's long-awaited trailer release.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, the first trailer for Children of Blood and Bone will be released tomorrow, July 28. In the meantime, a featurette takes us "behind the magic" and inside the world of Orïsha.

Featuring insights from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, production designer Hannah Beachler, costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones, hair designer Andrea Mona Bowman, makeup designer Matiki Anoff, choreographer Fatima Robinson, and stunt coordinator Daniel Hernandez, there's also plenty of gorgeous footage from the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's novel. 

The author has publicly disowned the movie, but the visuals are impressive, and everyone involved seems suitably enthusiastic. Throw in a big-name cast and some impressive set pieces, and Children of Blood and Bone could be a pleasant surprise...despite a January release date that doesn't necessarily indicate much confidence from Lionsgate.

If the movie works, then it could be a franchise starter, as there are two more books in the trilogy, Children of Virtue and Vengeance and Children of Anguish and Anarchy. It's unclear whether Adeyemi's agreement with Lionsgate covers those, though we'd assume it does.

"What's actually fascinating is that I was approached twice before over the last seven years to make this film and I turned it down both times," Prince-Bythewood previously revealed. "I don't know. I think one time I was doing The Woman King and the other time I think I just wasn't ready. But I guess 'the third time is a charm,' as they say."

"And this time when I read the book, I just felt so connected to this young hero's struggle to find her purpose and so inspired by her courage and her resilience and her fight. And I started to see the film, and when that happens, I know I have to make it. After The Old Guard and The Woman King, I knew how to make it. I think that was a big part of it as well."

"This is a huge epic fantasy with a beautiful cultural specificity, and it was a gift," the filmmaker added, "and I am so grateful that I got to be the one to bring this incredible world to life."

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Children of Blood and Bone will be released in theaters on January 15, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/27/2026, 5:40 PM
Sucks the author has disavowed the film but we need more content like this.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/27/2026, 9:20 PM
@TheFinestSmack - was it really because the lead wasn't black enough?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/27/2026, 9:30 PM
@Ryguy88 - I heard there was fan vitriol over that, but I'm not sure if that's why the author walked away.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/27/2026, 5:54 PM
Tf does this shit have to do with comic book movies?
WaffeX
WaffeX - 7/27/2026, 6:24 PM
@Odekahn - Black Panther Temu Edition
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 6:32 PM
@Odekahn - this website will die if they only post cbm rumors and click bait lol
BB8ANG
BB8ANG - 7/27/2026, 6:46 PM
@Odekahn - It's no different than this site's coverage on GoT or The Odyssey. I'm glad their covering it. It looks interesting, and I probably wouldn't have heard of it otherwise.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 7:04 PM
@WaffeX -

Yep.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 6:32 PM
Idc I'm here to watch good movies
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/27/2026, 7:17 PM
@bobevanz - Then why did you watch Wicked?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/27/2026, 6:41 PM
I hope they nail it. Production design looks awesome. I'm not familiar with the source material. I'm only familiar with the controversy unfortunately. But I hope they knock this out of the park. Great cast, wardrobe and sets.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 6:58 PM
That seems cool thus looking forward to the trailer tomorrow…

I really like the color & aesthetic of the film as well as the cast which is stacked btw.

Anyway , Gina Prince Bythewood can make fun films so hope this turns out well!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 7:10 PM

I read this because my Grandson said it was good, and I thought it was pretty good. But the author completely shoots it down, so I'll take a pass.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/27/2026, 10:39 PM
Hope Steinberg shows dem tiddays

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