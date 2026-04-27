Wonder Man's Surprising MCU Origin Story Revealed: It Was Pitched As A Joke On Shang-Chi Set

Wonder Man's Surprising MCU Origin Story Revealed: It Was Pitched As A Joke On Shang-Chi Set

Wonder Man's creative team explains how a joke made on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ultimately evolved into one of Marvel Television's most acclaimed Disney+ series.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man
Source: Deadline

Wonder Man is now one of Marvel Television's best-reviewed MCU TV shows and only the third series to be greenlit for Season 2 (following Loki and Daredevil: Born Again).

There's no word on when Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery will return, but we're expecting production to begin this year for a possible 2027 release. Yearly releases for these shows have become a priority for Marvel Studios, but there's been no official word on how far into development this second batch of episodes currently is.

During a recent conversation with Deadline, Wonder Man's creative team reflected on how the idea of pairing up Simon and Trevor started as "a joke pitch" on the set of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

That movie featured Trevor's return after his previous appearances in Iron Man 3 and Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King.

Exploring the former Mandarin's new status quo as Wenwu's prisoner saw filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton bring up the idea of following Trevor to Hollywood. That prompted producer Jonathan Schwartz to jokingly put together a mock poster.

However, when word reached them that a Hollywood-set Wonder Man project was in early development, the pieces started falling into place, as Cretton explains:

"The genesis of the idea actually sprouted when we were on the set of Shang-Chi and I just loved working with Sir Ben [Kingsley, as Trevor Slattery] and I really loved his character and I really feel like in every movie Trevor Slattery has been such a standout and underutilized. So I did a joke pitch to my producer, Jonathan Schwartz, and said, "We should do Trevor Goes To Hollywood."

"The joke pitch kind of escalated because [Schwartz], as a joke, made a poster with our art department of Trevor Goes to Hollywood with Trevor Slattery in a convertible and it looked 1980s. And I thought we have to do this show! So that’s how it began."

"Then when we were really pitching the show we found out that Wonder Man was also being developed around what would a show be like in the MC Hollywood. Those two ideas collided and that’s when Andrew [Guest, EP] came in and helped us create the real vibe of the show."

It may have all been fun and games early on, but as writer Andrew Guest reveals, things started looking bleak for Wonder Man during 2023's Hollywood strikes. 

"This was a risk creatively for Marvel, and I think it was one they reexamined during the strike," he shared. "It’s been this underground project that the people at Marvel believed in."

Wonder Man isn't expected to appear in the next Avengers movies, and as the series falls under the standalone Marvel Spotlight banner, we're not necessarily anticipating that changing. As for where Simon and Trevor's stories go from here, chances are they'll be on the run from the Department of Damage Control when we next see them.

As a reminder, in our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Breaks Silence On Season 2 Renewal And Excitement To Return
Related:

Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Breaks Silence On Season 2 Renewal And Excitement To Return
WONDER MAN: Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence On Rumors He Was In Talks For MCU Role
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN: Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence On Rumors He Was In Talks For MCU Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Reginator
Reginator - 4/27/2026, 8:12 AM
Marvel under disney has become a joke.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 9:15 AM
@Reginator - They are literally on one of their best streaks for some time now (Thunderbolts, F4, Daredevil, Wonder Man... soon Punisher, Spider-Man, Avengers) , no idea what you on about. Plus, Marvel has been under Disney during almost its whole life cycle.
Reginator
Reginator - 4/27/2026, 10:34 AM
@Urubrodi - of those DD, Punisher and maybe spiderman dont look like absolute shit IMO.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/27/2026, 11:06 AM
@Reginator - 休得抱怨！迪士尼乃至高無上的霸主——要麼俯首稱臣，要麼自食惡果 !!
Reginator
Reginator - 4/27/2026, 2:21 PM
@Matchesz - ?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2026, 8:15 AM
User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/27/2026, 8:39 AM
The whole MCU idea is just coming unbearable, the content is now either pure comedy with the characters all being watered down or made into clowns, or very weak storytelling. Disney has destroyed Marvel.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 4/27/2026, 8:49 AM
@Spike101 - Disney is great at killing billion Dollar franchises. It's pretty spectacular tbh. Star Wars, Marvel...
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/27/2026, 10:24 AM
@ModernAudience - absolutely. I wish they’d just stick to the mouse and mates.
Reginator
Reginator - 4/27/2026, 10:32 AM
@Spike101 - 100%
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 4/27/2026, 8:47 AM
They should maybe focus on making good Marvel movies/shows instead of jokes.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 9:43 AM
@ModernAudience - Like this show, Daredevil, Thunderbolts or F4? Only talking about 2025 onwards

With Punisher, Spider-Man, Vision and Avengers coming up, all of which look or sound promising

They are clearly on an upwards trend for some time now
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/27/2026, 8:53 AM
Fairly large drop in writing quality from the first to second season.

I find the core cast to be charming and would love to see them in more things.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/27/2026, 9:10 AM
@Wahhvacado - what second season?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/27/2026, 9:14 AM
@bobevanz - Either my comment jumped articles or my lack of caffeine is hitting me
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 9:45 AM
@Wahhvacado - I assume this was meant to go on the Gen V article? XD
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/27/2026, 10:00 AM
@Urubrodi - Haha yes
User Comment Image
Radders
Radders - 4/27/2026, 8:58 AM
That explains why Trevor Slattery was the best thing in it.
But these guys should learn not to say dumb stuff like this - it undermines your show, which wasn't that great and was clearly just a case of tagging in a fake Wonder Man to do the story you wanted to do
Reginator
Reginator - 4/27/2026, 10:35 AM
@Radders - Temu wonder man
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/27/2026, 9:10 AM
When irony actually works out. Once again proves that they have no clue what the hell they're doing
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/27/2026, 11:26 AM
@bobevanz - bro my bad if I told u to smd in the other article, i hope we're still buds ..

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 9:17 AM
Yep , they told this during the Wonder Man press tour how the show started off as 2 seperate ideas that later became one which is cool…

Honestly it’s hard to imagine the show now without the friendship of Simon & Trevor since that’s the core of the story so I’m glad it worked out as it did since S1 was solid imo.

Anyway , can’t wait for S2!!.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/27/2026, 9:32 AM
I knew this one would attract the trolls. lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 9:38 AM
@JackDeth - what doesn’t nowadays?

They are like flies.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/27/2026, 4:57 PM
@JackDeth -
Great show, except episode 4, which is a sore spot with most of these shows. As for the complainers...

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/27/2026, 1:42 PM
Glad this got developed, surprised me how good it was.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder