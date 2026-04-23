Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Breaks Silence On Season 2 Renewal And Excitement To Return

Wonder Man is one of the only MCU TV shows to receive a Season 2 renewal, and excitement among fans to see more of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery is high.

The critically acclaimed series told a story of friendship and the love of one's craft, and ended with a huge cliffhanger when Simon broke his friend out of the Department of Damage Control's Supermax prison. That's left the door open to telling any number of stories in Season 2, but the renewal news came as a surprise.

After all, while Wonder Man was greenlit at a time when Disney was happy for Marvel Studios to produce its choice of MCU content for streaming. So, when the studio chose to move away from pricey streaming fare, there was talk of the show being scrapped during 2023's Hollywood strikes.

Fortunately, it came through the other side to find widespread acclaim and approval from fans.

Talking to ScreenRant, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared his thoughts on Wonder Man's return for Season 2 and seeing the positive reaction to the 8-episode series that arrived on Disney+ in January.

"Yeah, this one was special. I usually distance myself from the work after it comes out, and distance myself from the conversation and things like that. I think that's just my healthy way of interacting with this feedback loop," the actor said. "But Wonder Man was a bit different, because it was so special for creatives, for artists, for people with dreams."

"So, I really did enjoy participating, sort of peripherally, with the conversation about the show, and it touched a lot of people, and that was something that I was really, really proud to be a part of," Abdul-Mateen continued. "So I am happy that we got a season 2, and thank you. I'm happy that we got a season 2, and I'm excited to share what we got in store."

While Wonder Man Season 2 is officially in the works, no plot details have been revealed, and there's no word on when shooting will begin. With Marvel Television eager to deliver yearly series to Disney+ subscribers, a 2027 launch can't be discounted.

As for what we believe the next batch of episodes could be about, Simon and Trevor being on the run from the DODC seems likely. However, acting was such a big part of Season 1, that will surely have to factor into the story somehow.

As a reminder, in our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.