WONDER MAN Season 2 Is Officially Happening - Here Are 5 More MCU Shows That Need Renewals

Yesterday evening, we learned that Marvel Television and Disney+ have greenlit Wonder Man Season 2. Before now, only Loki and Daredevil: Born Again have received multiple seasons on the streaming platform, making the news a welcome surprise. It got us thinking: which other series are similarly worthy of a renewal? Some will argue that the moment has passed for more than one of those listed here. However, as Marvel Studios looks to move away from shows that tie into or set up movies to focus on standalone efforts, each of these would be a good fit for the new era of Marvel Television that beckons as we move on from the Multiverse Saga. See which MCU TV shows we think should receive a renewal on Disney+ by tapping the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Loki Loki told a great story across two seasons, and ended with the former God of Mischief sitting at the centre of the Multiverse (acting as a battery, of sorts, for all those alternate realities). Unfortunately, the Kang of it all is now meaningless, but Loki was still phenomenal and did an excellent job of laying the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday. In that movie, we expect Tom Hiddleston's God of Stories to take on the role of The Beyonders and/or Molecule Man...which likely means his time powering the Multiverse is nearly over. With a potential Loki Season 3, Marvel Television can tell a new story about the character, exploring what comes next for him after his heroic transformation. The TVA could still be involved, but a fresh start would be no bad thing. Heck, we could even get a Kid Loki story, with Hiddleston's Variant acting as a mentor.



4. Hawkeye Hawkeye was a nice self-contained story set during Christmastime, but the fact that both characters have been on the shelf since 2021 is borderline unforgivable. There are some exceptional circumstances, of course, as Jeremy Renner nearly died in a snowplough accident. However, the actor has since confirmed that Marvel Studios later tried to lowball him on a Season 2 that pit Clint Barton and Kate Bishop against Barney Barton (with a setting inspired by The Raid). With Renner back in fighting shape, how has this still not happened? With any luck, something will change, because Hawkeye Season 2 is a must. Marvel Studios has seemingly abandoned serious plans for the Young Avengers after The Marvels' tease, so the best place for Hailee Steinfeld to shine as Kate would surely be in this follow-up.



3. Moon Knight Rumour has it that Oscar Isaac only signed up for the six-episode Moon Knight, in place of the usual multi-picture deal that comes with a role in the MCU. Either way, we can't help but wonder how the heck Marvel Studios hasn't figured out a way to bring him back. Moon Knight was a little rough around the edges, and there were telltale signs of post-production tinkering (we're also still at a loss at Kang Variant, Rama-Tut, not even receiving a passing mention). Still, it was a solid series, and Isaac was superb as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. With the origin story out of the way, a second season could follow Moony and his multiple personalities as he attempts to become a vigilante like Daredevil. Characters like the Man Without Fear, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage could all appear, cementing Marc/Steven/Jake's place as a street-level hero.



2. WandaVision Bear with us here, because we're well aware that WandaVision was only ever meant to serve as a standalone series. The first chapter in a trilogy, it was followed by Agatha All Along and will conclude later this year with VisionQuest. In the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, we'd like to see Marvel Television take another crack at WandaVision...but maybe make it Wanda+Vision. In place of the sitcom backdrop, this would be a more conventional story about the married couple navigating an equally unique corner of the MCU, likely with their children, Wiccan and Speed, in tow. A Scarlet Witch-centric story is overdue, and Vision, Billy, and Tommy being a part of that would be no bad thing. WandaVision was the first MCU TV series and is still considered the best by some, so we'd absolutely want to see Jac Schaeffer calling the shots here.

