AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Offers An HD Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Comic-Accurate Doctor Doom

Following our first look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, an HD version of the promotional artwork has hit social media.

Now, we can see some of the finer details on Victor Von Doom's costume, including runes that pay homage to the villain's immense magical powers (there's a reason he's currently the Marvel Universe's Sorcerer Supreme on the page).

Many fans are convinced that Doom has Shang-Chi's Ten Rings on his arm, and as those and Kamala Khan's bangles were set to have ties to Kang the Coqueror—as Multiversal artefacts his Variants had scattered throughout time—it's possible we'll see Victor similarly gather those to increase his power.

Marvel Studios has nailed the design, and it's clear now that Doom is no Tony Stark Variant. While it's hard to shake the feeling that there will be some link between the character, why can't Robert Downey Jr. play another MCU character seven years after bidding farewell to Iron Man?

Tony Stark may be behind Downey, but he'll reprise his role as the Armored Avenger away from the MCU for Disneyland's "Stark Flight Lab" attraction. Talking about that at SXSW this past March, he reflected on what this character has come to mean to him.

"17 years I've been associated with an iconic superhero, but you know, it's the message he represents that I'm grateful for," he told those in attendance. "Tony [Stark] opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that's something I'll carry with me for the rest of my days."

Doing the rounds to promote Netflix's The Electric State, filmmaker Anthony Russo revealed how Downey is approaching his new role as Doom. "He's writing backstory, costume ideas," the director teased, "he just really loves rich three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a real opportunity here."

Take a closer look at the MCU's take on Doctor Doom in the X post below.

HD Image of Doctor Doom’s Suit from the Official Promotional Art. pic.twitter.com/qNejGlaino — MCU_Updates (@vr_mcu) September 11, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.