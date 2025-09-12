AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Offers An HD Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Comic-Accurate Doctor Doom

An HD version of the Avengers: Doomsday promo art that first surfaced yesterday has now been revealed, and it shows off some of the finer details on the Doctor Doom suit that Robert Downey Jr. will don...

By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Following our first look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, an HD version of the promotional artwork has hit social media. 

Now, we can see some of the finer details on Victor Von Doom's costume, including runes that pay homage to the villain's immense magical powers (there's a reason he's currently the Marvel Universe's Sorcerer Supreme on the page).

Many fans are convinced that Doom has Shang-Chi's Ten Rings on his arm, and as those and Kamala Khan's bangles were set to have ties to Kang the Coqueror—as Multiversal artefacts his Variants had scattered throughout time—it's possible we'll see Victor similarly gather those to increase his power. 

Marvel Studios has nailed the design, and it's clear now that Doom is no Tony Stark Variant. While it's hard to shake the feeling that there will be some link between the character, why can't Robert Downey Jr. play another MCU character seven years after bidding farewell to Iron Man?

Tony Stark may be behind Downey, but he'll reprise his role as the Armored Avenger away from the MCU for Disneyland's "Stark Flight Lab" attraction. Talking about that at SXSW this past March, he reflected on what this character has come to mean to him. 

"17 years I've been associated with an iconic superhero, but you know, it's the message he represents that I'm grateful for," he told those in attendance. "Tony [Stark] opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that's something I'll carry with me for the rest of my days."

Doing the rounds to promote Netflix's The Electric State, filmmaker Anthony Russo revealed how Downey is approaching his new role as Doom. "He's writing backstory, costume ideas," the director teased, "he just really loves rich three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a real opportunity here."

Take a closer look at the MCU's take on Doctor Doom in the X post below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

That's Doctor Doom

Dude, you just posted this same article yesterday.
Dude, you just posted this same article yesterday.

https://comicbookmovie.com/avengers/avengers-doomsday/avengers-doomsday-promo-art-reveals-our-first-official-look-at-robert-downey-jrs-doctor-doom-a223794

Looks phenomenal.

I just hope he keeps his mask on and we don't get a HUD shot of his face up close inside of the mask like they did with Iron Man, since we very very rarely see Doom's actual face in the comics.
Why's the cape black instead of green?

Dartanian300
Dartanian300 - 9/12/2025, 8:31 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - I think it is green. This pic just looks desaturated.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/12/2025, 8:33 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - I thought it was a muted Green. Either way it needs to be a more notable green like the image you're showing.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 9/12/2025, 8:35 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - Pretty sure thats a very dark green.

Otherwise theres no green at all and theyve Singers xmen’d his costume pretty bad lol
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/12/2025, 8:36 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - maybe look more menacing imposing ?

Dr doom 2099 have blue cape

?si=nYxl4G61H7DxPSP9
Dartanian300
Dartanian300 - 9/12/2025, 8:31 AM
Maybe I'm blind. Where are the runes?
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/12/2025, 8:42 AM
@Dartanian300 - there on costume there kinda realistic there not yellow gold looking there same color as his armor
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/12/2025, 8:39 AM
Chain mail on elbows look weird but acceptable metal armor are on parts that don't rotate and bend maybe shoulder he have them not elbow legs and knees feet will be surprise see what changes they made for character
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/12/2025, 8:44 AM
@dragon316 - don't see gun holster doom have in comics did doom ever use that gun in comics at all ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 8:39 AM
Looks great imo!!.

I especially like the chainmail inclusion since it really gives him a medieval feel with the rest of the getup aswell as the symbols on the midsection & pauldrons which further emphasizes his magic ties aswell rather then just a genius scientist etc.

Anyway in regards to the mask , I do hope RDJ keeps it on for the majority of the film and the maybe one or 2 scenes if it being off since Doom has done that before when his face is healed (which is certainly a possibility after the end credits of FF) or showing his disfigurement to others…

Speaking of which , I wonder if they’ll go with Kirby’s original idea of Victor hiding his face to conceal a small cut due to his ego & vanity or him being properly disfigured as some artists have drawn him to be?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
