Can DC Studios Survive Supergirl? 4 Troubling Signs For The Future (And 2 Reasons Not To Worry)

Can DC Studios Survive Supergirl? 4 Troubling Signs For The Future (And 2 Reasons Not To Worry)

With Supergirl underperforming, is James Gunn repeating the same mistakes with Lanterns? We break down the biggest DCU concerns: weak casting, Super-Family overload, and why The Batman Part II offers hope.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The dust has barely settled on Supergirl, and already the warning signs are flashing red for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU plans.

What was supposed to be a bold, faithful adaptation of one of the most acclaimed modern Supergirl stories has instead become "Exhibit A" for many fans' growing fears: that the new DC Studios regime is misreading the room, mismanaging priorities, and repeating the same creative missteps that have plagued the brand since the mid-2010s.

From a gritty True Detective-style Lanterns that strips away the cosmic wonder of the Green Lantern Corps, to an apparent reluctance to chase A-list talent, an over-reliance on the Super-Family, and a slate that continues to baffle more than excite, the cracks are showing. There is still more good than bad when it comes to the DCU, but questions are being raised about the men steering the ship.

In this feature, we break down the biggest concerns facing the DCU right now, and why there's still hope (and why that hope isn't an "S," but a certain Caped Crusader). 
 

Lanterns Could Be Supergirl All Over Again

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One of the biggest complaints about Supergirl has been that it wasn't the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow adaptation Gunn promised. The movie completely missed the point of the comic, watering down its message and characters until it became a by-the-numbers blockbuster.

Just like Supergirl missed the mark, does it not feel like history is repeating itself with Lanterns? DC Studios has taken what is, on the page, essentially a space opera, and turned it into a True Detective knock-off.

No one was asking for a repeat of the disastrous 2011 movie, but Lanterns won't feature any alien members of the Green Lantern Corps and may not even visit Oa. Instead, we're getting more murky visuals, a lack of superpowered action, and a take on Green Lantern that fans don't seem to want. We're banking on the creative team delivering, but the narrative surrounding the series is already very negative.
 

A Lack Of A-List Stars

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It's become apparent that DC Studios is cutting costs on talent. Gunn paid himself $15 million for Superman and his two leads—David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan—$750,000 apiece. The filmmaker clearly values his own talents, but it might be time to start putting that money towards A-list stars.

Superman was a hit with over $618 million worldwide, but can Man of Tomorrow gross more than its predecessor without "Superman" in the title and pretty much the same cast as the 2025 blockbuster? Adria Arjona won't move many tickets unless she's front and centre in the trailers as Wonder Woman, and Lars Eidinger, while talented, is as big a non-factor as Supergirl's Matthias Schoenaerts.

Gunn seems to be on a quest to recapture the magic he found with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, but these DCU projects need some big names. Yes, it's important to cast the right people, but the brand is too tainted to make the characters themselves the main draw. Neither Clayface nor Man of Tomorrow have any bankable A-list stars in them, and that's a problem.
 

Too Much Super-Family

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Superman, Supergirl, Man of Tomorrow. The first three major DC Studios blockbusters have all revolved around the Super-Family, a ballsy move when the Man of Steel is far from a proven box office draw (particularly with international audiences, who perceive him as a strictly American hero).

Let's be clear, kicking things off with Superman was not a bad idea. It set the tone for the DCU, but the common-sense thing to do would have been to follow it with Batman and Wonder Woman movies. Yes, that's falling back on old favourites. However, you reimagine the Trinity, and a shared world will follow, similar to Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Instead, Gunn has essentially launched a franchise with Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Man & Iron Monger, all while throwing in a bunch of C-list characters—like Task Force M and Clayface—that no fan was demanding be a priority in the new DCU. By the time Man of Tomorrow arrives, it's hard to shake the feeling that audiences will have grown bored of Supes. 
 

James Gunn Shouldn't Be Running A Studio

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As a filmmaker, it's hard to fault Gunn. Not all of you will like his movies, but the numbers and reviews speak for themselves. His Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy was a critical and commercial hit, while The Suicide Squad also resonated with critics (even if it didn't make much money during the pandemic). On the small screen, Peacemaker Season 1 was another win.

However, none of this means he should be running a movie studio. Creature Commandos was a blast, but it was also too niche for mainstream audiences. As for Peacemaker Season 2, it had its moments, but it was a vanity project, giving Gunn an excuse to hire his friends and family and rock out to his favourite band. 

The writer and director hailed The Flash as one of the greatest movies ever made. He hired that creative team to take charge of The Brave and the Bold, despite the Scarlet Speedster's first big-screen solo outing being rejected by fans and critics. Gunn even has Ana Nogueira working on Wonder Woman and Teen Titans, despite even Supergirl's biggest supporters agreeing that the movie's script was lousy.

Half of what he announced at the start of 2023 either hasn't happened or won't happen. We're also getting a Jimmy Olsen TV series and a Deathstroke/Bane movie before Justice League and any number of high-priority projects. It's beyond baffling. 
 

One Flop Won't Destroy A Franchise

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Let's take a beat here. Supergirl is a critical and commercial disappointment that will likely cost DC Studios (and Warner Bros.) hundreds of millions of dollars. That's not good, but it's not as if the plug is about to be pulled on Man of Tomorrow and the entire DCU. 

The caveat here is that Clayface and Man of Tomorrow need to succeed. Lanterns would also benefit from being a ratings hit on HBO, with glowing reviews a must to prove that DC Studios can deliver quality content like The Penguin. Gunn took credit for that and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, but both were in the works before he took charge of the DC brand.

If the next few projects succeed, then Supergirl will be seen as a mere bump in the road like The Incredible Hulk or, more recently, Captain America: Brave New World and Eternals. DC Studios can still deliver on its promises of the DCU, and it will take more than one movie to fully derail that. We'd also be remiss not to mention the positives, like how great Milly Alcock was as Kara Zor-El.
 

The Batman Part II Is Coming

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Gunn will wax lyrical about giving notes on The Batman Part II and being part of the process, but make no mistake about it: that is a Matt Reeves film and a Warner Bros. production. Still, it's a DC movie, and likely guaranteed to be a critical and commercial hit. 

A rising tide lifts all ships, and The Batman sequel's success will look like a major win for the DCU. Robert Pattinson isn't about to team up with David Corenswet's Superman, and we still have the prospect of an Andy Muschietti/Christina Hodson Batman movie dangling over our heads like an axe. Still, if this movie works, it can help ensure the DC brand isn't consigned to the same heap as Sony's Marvel Universe.

Honestly, if Gunn and Safran had any sense, they'd beg Reeves and Pattinson to join the DCU in some capacity. We don't see it happening, but The Batman Part II and Man of Tomorrow might be enough to ensure the "Chapter 1: God and Monsters" slate still plays out as planned. So, don't give up hope yet!
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 1:40 PM
"we still have the prospect of an Andy Muschietti/Christina Hodson Batman movie dangling over our heads like an axe."

No we don't; that movie isn't happening, at least not under that team. With Supergirl completely falling on its face and Gunn's previous projects not lighting the world on fire, I think it's safe to say WB will want to keep Batman away from him and under Reeves' creative control.

As for the topic at hand, Man of Tomorrow will need to make at least $800 million if Gunn has any hopes of keeping his job, as not only does it have to make up lost revenue from Superman and especially Supergirl, it'll be releasing the same year a potential billion $$$ Batman II.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/29/2026, 1:40 PM
Seriously Josh, the horse is dead already. lol
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/29/2026, 1:46 PM
@JackDeth - that’s pretty funny 😂
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 1:42 PM
Oh, my goodness gracious. The universe isn’t dead. We have four projects inbound: Green Lantern, Clayface, Mr. miracle, and MoT. And other projects pipeline.

Did super girl hurt the DCU? Yeah.

But it’s not the end. lol.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/29/2026, 1:58 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - It doesn’t take a genius or a fortune teller to see the future or to predict the most inevitable outcome. The DCU is as dead as Kentucky fried chicken. I don’t need to convince you. The studio and James Gunn will do that. You are trying too hard to hang onto something that is already buried. Just you wait and see. It’s only a matter of time until this whole show comes crashing down. Hope is a mistake you are better off praying for a miracle.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
@UceOmega - dude. One movie isn’t going to sink a ship. lol. Jeezes. It has to be a string of bad movies. Both critically and financially. The dcu isn’t hurt. It’s on a slow start. That’s a for sure. This movie, while I don’t think it was bad. It did hurt their reputation. But I suspect Clayface will be profitable and a good movie. As will man of tomorrow. And no doubt, I am sure Gunn is going to be writing or assisting in developing Wonder Woman and sprinkling Batman into other movies until he can make a movie for him.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/29/2026, 1:44 PM
Im here to watch the "FEW" Gunn Shills that will show their face COPE😂😂😂 Ellison is having a meeting with Gunn about this debacle of a film. Cant see him renewing his EXPIRING CONTRACT that ends in February 2027! Let The Coping Begin!! #SnyderBrosWasRight 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #ReleaseTheGunnCut The 1 hour of wacky goofiness that DC made him cut!!😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/29/2026, 1:53 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - dude, get a life.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/29/2026, 1:46 PM
I think gunn’s contract is up before man of tomorrow. Sometime after Clayface we’ll probably know gunn’s future. By that time we’ll have three movies and three tv shows to see if the output is resonating with its intended audience. If the contract is renewed and man of tomorrow bombs, i don’t see paramount letting him go. I do see Gunn leaving on his own accord bc i honestly think he’d rather direct and create movies than have a Feige type role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2026, 1:54 PM
If the DCU isn’t dead right now then Josh will continue to beat it until it is…

Who do people want running DC huh?.

Please give me a name instead of continuing to armchair quarterback!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/29/2026, 2:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think you know the answer to that...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 1:55 PM
MOT will make the DCU unstoppable.

BatB will make the DCU invincible.

Ellison is already on board.

See you in 2036.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/29/2026, 2:17 PM
@UltimaRex - User Comment Image
Trinityfan1991
Trinityfan1991 - 6/29/2026, 2:03 PM
I think it’s absolutely absurd that people like the author of this article automatically think the DCU is in trouble just because one film has flopped so far. I also think it’s absurd that starting with a bigger character like Batman or Wonder Woman automatically means that the film wouldn’t be a flop. The 2nd film of the MCU was The Incredible Hulk, and at the time Hulk was a bigger character at Marvel than Iron Man at that the time, but it still flopped. Yet the MCU would recover and would go on to make the Avengers movies and other billion dollar movies like Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Deadpool and Wolverine. There’s absolutely NO reason to think that James Gunn couldn’t do the same with the DCU just because one film has flopped so far.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/29/2026, 2:04 PM
I think it’s too soon to tell.
MclovinLife
MclovinLife - 6/29/2026, 2:13 PM
Bro i dont even care about this movie, but for godsake ENOUGH WITH THE SUPERGIRL ARTICLES. you have said your piece, across COUNTLESS articles, Myself and others can agree that this is actually getting ridiculous. And im sure ill get attacked in the comments being called a gunn shill or w/e but you have beat this horse with stormbreaker at this point.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2026, 2:13 PM
To much Superman family what to much avatar family sequels , thunderbolts , iron heart , where they succeed? Is that end marvel after eternals , she hulk moon night and more do people make big deal out of marvel having bad stuff for this long journey chance move on form dc marvel is not perfect dc is not perfect .,

Ask your self this one tron fans will last tron movie make more profit if Leto was not in movie ? So stars popular stars do not make movies bad and goood

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