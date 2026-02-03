Disney Names Disney Park Executive Josh D'Amaro As Its New CEO, Replacing Bob Iger

Disney has officially named its next CEO: Josh D'Amaro, the current head of Disney Parks and Cruises, consumer products, and Walt Disney Imagineering. He takes over from Bob Iger, who returned to Disney in 2022 after previously stepping down for Bob Chapek.

Chapek's stint as CEO is widely considered a disaster, whether it was his unsustainable spending on streaming or the damage done to brands like Pixar and Marvel. Ironically, he held the same position as D'Amaro before his 2020 promotion.

Iger served as Disney CEO for nearly two decades between both stints, and he committed to finding and naming a successor by 2026 back in October 2024. Dana Walden, who came to Disney when the company acquired 21st Century Fox, was also on the shortlist and has now been named co-chair of Disney Entertainment. She previously helmed Disney's TV and streaming operations to great success.

As for D'Amaro, the 55-year-old has been with Disney since 1998. He's served in a range of roles, including in marketing and operations. He's also been CFO of Disney Consumer Products Global Licensing, the President of Disneyland Resort, and the President of Walt Disney World Resort.

In recent years, D'Amaro has spearheaded a $60 billion investment in Disney Parks expansions that include a futuristic new theme park in Abu Dhabi. He's not considered a creative, but is thought to have a good relationship with them.

"I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world," D'Amaro said today. "Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences."

"There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership."

Iger has also released a statement today. "Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO," the executive shared. "He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects."

"His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company."

It's going to be a while before we see what the D'Amaro era of Disney looks like. There have already been some sweeping changes at the company in recent weeks, with the Disney-owned Lucasfilm losing President Kathleen Kennedy. She's since been replaced by Dave Filoni.

Let us know your thoughts on this big Disney change in the comments section below.