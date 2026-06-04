Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Just Dropped Some Big Spoilers For The Odyssey

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Just Dropped Some Big Spoilers For The Odyssey

Discussing his role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland may have revealed what some would consider major spoilers for the upcoming fantasy epic.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Tom Holland has earned a not-entirely-unfair reputation for inadvertently sharing spoilers, and it seems history is repeating itself with The Odyssey. While it's worth noting that it's pretty hard to spoil an adaptation of a piece of literature that has existed for thousands of years, the clip has quickly gone viral on social media.

In a recent GQ interview (via SFFGazette.com), Holland is joined by The Odyssey co-stars Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson. Turning to the former, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star says, "Something I saw you do, and it's when you did your big scene with Anne [Hathaway] towards the end of the movie. It's like a 9-minute scene. You're lying there in tears."

So, Odysseus eventually has an emotional reunion with Penelope and his son Telemachus, who Holland plays in the movie. While this isn't hugely shocking, it is still a fairly significant reveal for anyone unfamiliar with the epic tale. 

Holland also confirmed that Christopher Nolan has added some new scenes to the story. That came while he was reflecting on the fact that he and Damon shot one of The Odyssey's biggest action scenes together. 

"I found that in that fight scene we did in the cave...I'd been rehearsing it for weeks," he shared. "My character is supposed to be winging it for most of the time."

This comes after Holland told the publication that working with Nolan inspired him to put his foot down when cameras began rolling on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The actor recalled, "I was really able to lay down the law and say, 'We are not going to come to set and figure it out. We need to know why we are making this movie beyond the fact that it’s Spider-Man 4 and they make loads of money and we’re going to just have a big summer. Why are we making this movie?'"

Adding that filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton Destin "was super instrumental in that," Holland said it was "really great to constantly be calling up the studio and [producers] Amy [Pascal] and Rachel [O’Connor], who I love, and be like, 'Well, Chris is doing it this way. This is how I think we should be doing it.'"

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/4/2026, 5:39 AM
He makes out with Achilles?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/4/2026, 5:59 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - I guess everyone has their “ferdiad’s anus”.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 6/4/2026, 5:57 AM
You didn't Homer's Odyssey, Josh?

This is an indictment on the British Education system.
gonzor
gonzor - 6/4/2026, 6:27 AM
Are you telling me that the average person doesn't know one of the most well known Western hemisphere story endings in human history?

So you guys are telling me you're ignorant?

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