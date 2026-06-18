The Odyssey Featurette And TV Spot Reveal More Breathtaking Footage From Christopher Nolan's Epic

The Odyssey Featurette And TV Spot Reveal More Breathtaking Footage From Christopher Nolan's Epic

A breathtaking new TV spot for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been released, along with an extended featurette that takes us behind the scenes of the filmmaker's most epic movie to date.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

A new TV spot and extended featurette for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey have been released (via SFFGazette.com), and both are packed with never-before-seen scenes and behind-the-scenes footage from the highly anticipated swords and sandals epic.

After selling out many 70mm IMAX screenings in the U.S., the movie also broke records in the UK this week. London's BFI IMAX, the UK's largest cinema screen, sold 28,000 tickets in its first 24 hours, breaking the venue's first day sales records with a total gross of £750,000 ($1 million).

Needless to say, all signs point to The Odyssey being one of the biggest box office hits of the summer. It's also going to dominate IMAX screens heading into August, meaning Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't play on those screens.

During a recent interview with GQ, Matt Damon made a startling admission about Nolan's latest blockbuster. "It was a really weird movie for me personally in the sense that I had almost a nostalgic feeling the entire time I was making it, because it felt like the movies when I started working. And I know that that's going away."

"I knew that this was the last chance I was going to have to do something like this," the actor continued. "I don't think people are going to be given the resources to shoot movies that way for much longer."

Despite that, Nolan, who is thought to have spent upwards of $250 million on making The Odyssey, has faith in what he's created. "If you love movies, if you love Hollywood, the history of Hollywood, the history of movies, the thing that you understand in your bones is that what the audience wants is something new."

"They want something they don't know they want. So the only sure thing is something that's not a sure thing. So that's the paradox," the filmmaker shared. "And it's scary, and it's scary for the people I work for, but that's how you have to make movies. You have to risk it all on every project."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/18/2026, 7:55 AM
I literally have 0 interest in seeing this.

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Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/18/2026, 7:58 AM
More like Epic Fail.
nonserviam
nonserviam - 6/18/2026, 8:03 AM
Just because people are Gasping at how cringe the casting is does not mean it is "breath taking."
santiagoch
santiagoch - 6/18/2026, 8:25 AM
Your site have a really poor idea of what is "Breathtaking".
Beer85
Beer85 - 6/18/2026, 8:28 AM
I have yoghurt in the fridge that is more Greek than what Nolan and crew are cooking.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/18/2026, 8:33 AM
Wish Nolan invested in color grading beyond muted tones of blue gray palettes and deep shadows. This setting feels like it could really explode on screen if it played with color the way George Miller does
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