STAR WARS: MASTER OF EVIL Novel Finally Explains Emperor Palpatine's Weakened State In EPISODE IX

STAR WARS: MASTER OF EVIL Novel Finally Explains Emperor Palpatine's Weakened State In EPISODE IX

When we found the resurrected Emperor Palpatine in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he was a shell of his former self. Now, a newly released novel suggests there was more to it than his clone body.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains a divisive movie, with Emperor Palpatine's shocking resurrection not quite the epic moment that Lucasfilm and filmmaker J.J. Abrams likely hoped it would be.

Episode IX did a poor job of explaining how Palpatine had somehow returned. Ultimately, we were able to piece together a vague series of events that included him transferring his essence into a waiting clone body, unable to contain his powerful Sith form. The villain spent decades trying and failing to create a suitable form and managed to manipulate Kylo Ren by possessing Supreme Leader Snoke.

We're still not sure whether Snoke was another failed clone or a being from elsewhere in the Galaxy; the former seems more likely, but with fan service such a priority in The Rise of Skywalker, explanations weren't much of a priority for Abrams, it seems. 

A new canon novel, Star Wars: Master of Evil by Adam Christopher, has just been released, and it sheds new light on why Palpatine was in such a weakened state when we found him in The Rise of Skywalker.

While inhabiting a failed clone certainly didn't help, it seems the loss of Darth Vader hit the Emperor harder than expected, as this excerpt from Master of Evil explains (via SFFGazette.com):

"The power of the dark side is the truth, but it is not a truth to be shared. Its secrets are to be gathered, hoarded, kept for the self. That is how it is meant to be. The master’s strength and power come from the anger and fear of his apprentice. The master uses that power, absorbing the resentment, fueling the fire, focusing his power and his grip on the dark side. It is the apprentice that makes the master, not the master the apprentice."

This explains why the immensely powerful Anakin Skywalker was so appealing to Palpatine as an apprentice, and why he kept him by his side even after the former Jedi became more machine than man as Darth Vader. 

When Vader turned on his Master, the "Rule of Two" was broken, and without his apprentice's power to leech from, the villain was weakened. As for why he used Snoke as an intermediary rather than taking Ben Solo as his apprentice, Palpatine likely feared another betrayal in his frail form. 

That left Palpatine forced to rely on getting Rey to kill him in anger so he could take over his "granddaughter's" body. Ultimately, it was her and Kylo Ren's Force Dyad that allowed the Emperor to regain some of his lost strength, but it appears the Rule of Two is no more in the Galaxy now that the villain has fallen. 

Where that leaves the Sith as we move into an era of storytelling beyond Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains to be seen. 

I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney, Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return
Related:

"I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney," Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return
STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Director Shawn Levy Clarifies Movie Is Neither A Sequel Nor A Prequel To Anything
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Director Shawn Levy Clarifies Movie Is "Neither A Sequel Nor A Prequel To Anything"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/13/2025, 6:35 PM
I like how bringing the Emperor back out of nowhere makes everything Anakin and Luke did completely irrelevant.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/13/2025, 6:44 PM
@Feralwookiee - yeah. If they brought back Anakin in IX to give Palpatine the final blow, it would've been fine imo.

The only other way I can justify the Force still being in balance is that the Force itself gave Rey all the Light side power to counteract Kylo and Palpatine. But that's just lazy writing.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/13/2025, 6:55 PM
@bkmeijer1 - But, if they brought Anakin back it would've been just as pointless as bringing back Palpatine imo.

Evil was defeated and Anakin was (mostly) redeemed.
That storyline had concluded.
It is lazy and moronic the way Disney handled everthing.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 11/13/2025, 7:21 PM
@Feralwookiee - it doesn't, though. It only makes the prophecy irrelevant, and that was lame nonsense anyway.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/13/2025, 6:38 PM
I always find weird when the bad guys call themselves "evil".... Its cartoonish since no one is the bad guy of his own life... Still this kinda worked for the Sith until Disney came up and turn the slop to Eleven.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 11/13/2025, 6:38 PM
None of that is true and everything after the sale is billion dollar fanfic.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/13/2025, 6:40 PM
Just fan fiction. Since Lucas never intended for Palpatine to return...he didn't.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/13/2025, 6:41 PM
"That left Palpatine forced to rely on getting Rey to kill him in anger so he could take over his "granddaughter's" body."

The explanation actually worked up until this. If they immediately jumped to the Force Dyad leeching, it would've felt less like they were making it up as they went along.

Also, didn't another book try to make it so the Rule of Two was trying to replicate a Force Dyad? Seems like we have two explanations for the Rule of Two now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 7:10 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I get yah but I liked that as soon as Palpatine figured out that they were a Dyad that he immediately wanted the power for himself..

It felt very in character.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/13/2025, 6:50 PM
Somehow… Disney destroyed a billion dollar franchise
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/13/2025, 6:58 PM
Still not as bad as The Last Jedi.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/13/2025, 7:18 PM
@GeneralZod - That's like saying a colonoscopy is not as bad as a root canal.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/13/2025, 6:58 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 7:19 PM
That’s an interesting explanation and certainly fits Palpatine imo at least since he is power hungry.

Also correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t this moment confirmation of Snoke being a clone?.

User Comment Image

If so not sure where that specific confusion comes from then but oh well…

Anyway , TROS remains a mediocre film at best imo.
Joker666
Joker666 - 11/13/2025, 7:21 PM
I really wish The Madalorian and Ahsoka took place after Rise of Skywalker. I like both shows, but Star Wars needs a fresh start in a time period past Skywalker. Thawn could have been the start of a new galactic big bad! But it is what it is.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 11/13/2025, 7:27 PM
If they HAD to bring back Palpatine.....they should have had the members of the Sith cult searching for and finding Palpatine's corpse among the ruins of the Death Star. They would have displayed it for worship. Eventually realizing his essence was still inside (trapped in his decaying body rather than to have turned into a force ghost). His movements would be minimal and could only barely communicate through the force. Snoke would have been the only one to understand him and "do thy bidding" of his master.

This to me would have been a better way to have him return while also not making Luke and Anakin's actions irrelevant.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/13/2025, 7:41 PM
What is "Star Wars?"

Did I miss anything? Is it the same as "Star Trek?"

Someone please explain it to me.

Nolanite out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder