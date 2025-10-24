THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Continues As Fans Fly Banner Over Disney Studios Demanding The Movie Be Saved

Disney continues facing backlash from fans after Adam Driver revealed the studio scrapped The Hunt for Ben Solo, and a banner demanding that it be "saved" has been spotted above the studio's headquarters.

By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Earlier this week, Adam Driver broke the internet when he revealed that he'd teamed with filmmaker Steven Soderbergh to develop The Hunt for Ben Solo.

The movie was supposed to be a follow-up to The Rise of Skywalker, but two years after they first started working on it, Driver and Soderbergh were told by Disney that the studio wasn't interested in moving forward. Why? Because Bob Iger and Alan Bergman couldn't get their heads around how Kylo Ren could return from the dead. 

It's possible that the negative reception to Emperor Palpatine's return in Episode IX was the driving force behind their decision, of course. Still, fans have been very vocal this week that they want this movie to happen. 

In fact, the excitement surrounding The Hunt for Ben Solo—a project, which at this point, will likely never get made—far exceeds that for upcoming titles like The Mandalorian and Grogu, Star Wars: Starfighter, and the planned Rey movie. 

Now, fans have made their voices heard by flying a "Save #TheHuntForBenSolo" banner over Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Collider (via SFFGazette.com) tracked down the fan who commissioned it, Lianna Al Allaf, who said, "I really hope this banner shows the decision makers at Disney that the fans really do want this."

"I hope this banner shows just how much the character of Ben Solo means to so many of us, and that the fans really do want this movie."

Driver has said that he had "unfinished business" with Kylo Ren after the character found redemption and died in the closing moments of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. So, he enlisted Soderbergh, who teamed with screenwriter Rebecca Blunt (Logan Lucky) to crack the story. Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) then started work on the screenplay, and they pitched the movie to Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Cary Beck, and Dave Filoni.

"We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea," Driver confirmed. "They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. It was called 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' and it was really cool. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

Driver described the first draft as "one of the coolest f***ing scripts I had ever been a part of," while Soderbergh said in a statement, "I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it." Kylo Ren emerged from the divisive Star Wars sequel trilogy as one of its most popular characters, and fans were devastated when he was killed off.

Do you think Lucasfilm should "Save The Hunt for Ben Solo"? Let us know in the comments section below.

EarlChai
EarlChai - 10/24/2025, 2:18 PM
…why? Disney’s sequel movies were controversial at best. Why would you want another with the same villain they failed to make interesting three times already?
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/24/2025, 2:29 PM
@EarlChai - because it’d be written by Soderbergh and directed by Soderbergh, one of the best in the game. With him guiding it I really don’t see a reality where it ends up anything less than good
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/24/2025, 3:37 PM
@EarlChai - Beacuse it would be a chance to redeem the franchise and carry on the true Skywalker Legacy.

But since the fans actually want this Disney will either deny it or make it and kill him off again anyway in the end
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 2:19 PM
Disney needs to move as far away as they can from the sequel trilogy era. Set the story 100 years after The Rise of Skywalker and go from there.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/24/2025, 2:19 PM
Forget fly by post big sign at entrance they definitely see it
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 2:23 PM
Seriously? I'm just a casual (I should say less than since the mouse took over) Star Wars guy and the Ben Solo character was a F'n travesty.
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/24/2025, 2:26 PM
Smells similar to Reynolds leaking the Deadpool test footage, Driver the, *ahem*, driving force here. He’s the best thing to come out of sequels far and wide, I’d be there for a, *ahem*, solo venture. With Soderbergh in the mix? Well I’m already sat if that’s the case
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 2:32 PM
@Cap1 - Disney would be better off having Soderbergh direct an original story that has 0 to do with the sequel era. Why would anyone want to be attached to that part of the franchise ?
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/24/2025, 2:35 PM
@TheJok3r - Disney would be better off listening to Soderbergh and doing whatever he wants. If he wants to do this movie and wrote a script then I don’t think either of us get to say whether he’s right to do it or not. I trust his choices, he’s earned that with a career of good ones
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 2:43 PM
@Cap1 - Even if the script is really good, which I have no doubt it is, there's also the financial situation of the franchise to consider. No one really cares about Star Wars all that much thanks to the way Disney has handled it, so would it be wise to invest hundreds of millions of $$$ in the most controversial part of the franchise ? the part that got us in this mess to begin with ? Maybe they could revisit this movie later down the line if they ever get the franchise back on track, but now isn't the right time.
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/24/2025, 2:48 PM
@TheJok3r - Soderbergh’s never been much of a big budget filmmaker, very minimal stuff, so I doubt it’d cost that much in light of the other films’ budgets. I’d be my arm it’s a very contained story that could be done for less than half the sequels, that’s just how he operates. And also I think he’d relish the opportunity to do a ‘cheap’ Star Wars film. For me personally, and for those who are Sodey fans which there are many, there’s never a better time to do a Sodey/Driver/Star Wars venture than as soon as the script’s written
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/24/2025, 2:30 PM
Lol...controlled osopsition...we aré not endorsing your slop Disney
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/24/2025, 2:35 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 2:39 PM
Wait , so does Star Wars have its own “Save The Snyderverse” or “Release the Snydercut” movement now?.

Also Kylo Ren/Ben Solo is my favorite of the new characters in the sequel trilogy but I feel it’s odd that there is such a fervor around this considering we know pretty much nothing about the story and what it was ultimately gonna be about..

I mean I get it was gonna have Steven Soderbergh behind it who is a renowned director whose done some great stuff but like almost every filmmaker , he’s had misses too so we don’t know what this could have developed into or how it would have been executed etc.

Ultimately , I do think given the creative team involved that it sounded potentially interesting but I’m not gonna start campaigning for a movie if I atleast don’t know story details about it.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/24/2025, 2:45 PM
Ben was the only good thing about that trilogy. It would be nice to see a Skywalker in their prime for a trilogy but it wont happen unless KK can replace him with a female.

I still cant believe they go through the trouble to redeem a Skywalker, kill him, and then have Rey just take their name, lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 2:46 PM
Being original and unique was the reason Disney became what they were. This trend has really faltered since 2008. More sequels, less risks. It's catching up to them. Of course they've profited enough to justify the purchases of Marvel and Star Wars, but they'll be worthless and meme worthy if they continue down this path. A Ben Solo movie would've made money. I thought The Last Jedi was the worst [frick]ing Star Wars movie ever, and they outdid it with SW:TROS! They turned Mando into a meme.. they really need to hire talented fans of this franchise. Committees get you nowhere. Bean counters are the problem
Cap1
Cap1 - 10/24/2025, 3:14 PM
@bobevanz - yup, nail on the head. I’ve never known ineptness and cluelessness in Hollywood like the Disney guys when it comes to Star Wars. Wrong choice after wrong choice when the right one is so obvious
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/24/2025, 3:15 PM
I'm not a fan of Soderbergh and his filming style at all
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/24/2025, 3:22 PM
The current Ben Solo comic shits on the previous trilogy. Damn shame we never got anything that good with the character in live-action, but it's obvious the character has enough depth to tell some good stories.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/24/2025, 3:32 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 10/25/2025, 1:01 AM
@MisterBones - They laughed at them at the time...
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/24/2025, 3:54 PM
Everything associated with the sequel trilogy is tainted and should never be touched with a 10 foot pole. Trash movies that took a huge dump on everything that came before it, just tossing it all out the window so they could forge their own path. Horrible storylines, terrible characters and garbage directors who made shet decisions.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 5:00 PM
@MuadDib -

100% correcto!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/24/2025, 3:56 PM
Star Wars fans are literally the worst. You can give them 20 movies and 10 TV shows and countless cartoons and other media. And they still whine and cry like victims if something they want doesn’t get made.
Deckacards
Deckacards - 10/24/2025, 4:02 PM
I'd feel better if they spent the money on a banner about trashing and remaking the last trilogy, but whatever...
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/24/2025, 4:15 PM
I bet Driver has no interest at this point
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 5:03 PM

The only thing worse than the last horrible trilogy was Solo.

They should burn everything and NEVER connect anything to those disastrous movies again.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/24/2025, 5:32 PM
@DocSpock - agreed 🤝
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/24/2025, 5:44 PM
Two lonely nerds technically constitute a plurality of fans.
TK420
TK420 - 10/24/2025, 5:58 PM
Wonder when they will announce who is buying the Star Wars franchise?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 10/24/2025, 6:01 PM
'Let the past die. Kill it if you have to.'

User Comment Image

Nobody wants to come back to the dreadful sequel trilogy. The swifter we can move away from its stench, the better.
malschla
malschla - 10/24/2025, 6:13 PM
How hard can it be?

“Somehow, Ben Solo returned.”

It worked last time.
Lemons
Lemons - 10/24/2025, 6:15 PM
They're making it, it's called The Hunt for Gollum
Huskers
Huskers - 10/25/2025, 12:23 AM
So Disney was okay bringing Palpatine back from the dead with literally no explanation, but can’t bring Ben Solo back?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Yea, why would any actual Skywalker’s survive the Skywalker Saga!!! I hate Disney!

