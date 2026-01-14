24 Star Kiefer Sutherland Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Ride-Share Driver In Los Angeles

NBC4 is reporting that 24 star Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a ride-share driver in Hollywood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 59-year-old "entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats."

The alleged incident is said to have taken place near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue around midnight on Monday, and according to the LAPD, the driver was not injured. However, the incident is under investigation and following his arrest, Sutherland was released from custody after paying a $50,000 bond.

He's due in the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 2 and has a history of arrests. In 2007, Sutherland was sentenced to 48 days in jail for driving under the influence and violating probation. In 2009, he was arrested for headbutting Proenza Schouler founder Jack McCollough in Manhattan. The charges were ultimately dropped after Sutherland issued an apology.

Sutherland is known for roles in The Lost Boys, Stand By Me, A Few Good Men, and Designated Survivor. He won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing Jack Bauer in 24. In recent years, Sutherland has appeared in projects like Juror #2, Tinsel Town, and the upcoming Father Joe.

He also provided the voice and motion capture for Big Boss/Venom Snake in Metal Gear Solid 5, replacing David Hayter (a decision that angered many fans of the long-running video game series).

Last September, Sutherland confirmed that discussions about a possible 24 revival were underway. "[Showrunner and executive producer] Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that I like," the actor shared. "Before, the material had not been written, so I would have to say, ‘I’m not the one that’s in the way.’ [But] something has been written. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really strong."

Addressing some of the potential complications in making it happen, Sutherland added, "24 was originally with Fox. Now it’s owned by Disney because of what Fox has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it’s either approved or disapproved."

He added, "Like everybody else, it’s something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. There’s a chance. We’ve taken some considerable steps forward."

Whether this news puts 24's long-awaited 24 return at risk isn't clear at this stage. Neither Sutherland nor his representatives have commented on the assault allegations or arrest.