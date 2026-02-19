HELLFIRE: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From AVATAR Star Stephen Lang's Intense New Action Movie

In Hellfire, a haunted ex–Green Beret drifter (Stephen Lang) wanders into a Southern town ruled by a ruthless crime boss (Harvey Keitel) and a corrupt sheriff (Dolph Lundgren). When violence erupts, the Man wages a one-man war for justice, redemption, and the soul of a broken town.

Today, we have an exclusive clip from the movie with Lang showing off his fighting prowess. It's indicative of the hard-hitting, no-holds-barred action you'll find in Hellfire, reaffirming the fact that the Avatar: Fire and Ash star remains one of Hollywood's biggest badasses.

"Hellfire was born from a desire to craft a neo-Western that pays homage to the timeless mystique of films like Pale Rider and High Plains Drifter," filmmaker Isaac Florentine has said of the movie. "In those stories, Clint Eastwood’s characters walk the line between man and myth—figures who might be ghosts, fallen angels, or simply the kind of avenging spirits the frontier seems to summon."

"That same ambiguity is at the heart of Hellfire," he continued. "I chose 1988 as the setting because it marks the final moment before the modern world fully arrived—before the internet, home computers, and cell phones collapsed distances and dissolved isolation."

"In that pre-digital pocket of time, a small, remote town could still exist as its own self-contained cosmos, bound by secrets, superstition, and the slow burn of frontier justice. Hellfire lives in that space, where the mythic and the real can still blur," Florentine concluded.

Directed by Isaac Florentine (Hounds of War) from a script by Richard Lowry, Hellfire stars Stephen Lang, Dolph Lundgren, Michael Sirow, Chris Mullinax and Harvey Keitel. Isaac Florentine, Johnny Remo, Sasha Yelaun, and Robert Paschall Jr. serve as producers.

Hellfire is now available on Digital and On Demand. You can learn more about where and how to watch it here.



