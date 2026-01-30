JOHN RAMBO First Look Revealed As Action Prequel Starring STREET FIGHTER's Noah Centineo Enters Production

We recently got word that a Rambo prequel is moving forward at Millennium Media, and principal photography is now officially underway around locations in Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Kanchanaburi in Thailand.

Noah Centineo (Black Adam, The Recruit, Street Fighter) is set to play a younger take on the legendary one-man-army action hero, who we will (presumably) follow during his formative years as a highly formidable Green Beret in the Vietnam War

Sisu director Jalmari Helander will helm from a screenplay by writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Producers are Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

“When I was 11, I saw First Blood for the first time, and it changed my life," said Helander in a statement. "Rambo wasn’t just a film to me — it stayed with me growing up and was a defining influence on why I wanted to become a filmmaker. As we begin production on the origin of John Rambo, we’re going back to the beginning. This is Rambo stripped down, raw, and real—a survival story about endurance, persistence, and lost innocence. It’s an honor to shape this next chapter with deep respect for the character and the legacy, and to bring audiences the start of John Rambo’s journey.”

Erin Westerman, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “We’re thrilled to start production on ‘John Rambo,’ which will allow both new audiences and existing fans to explore John Rambo’s roots, his principles, and most importantly, some incredible action, courtesy of Jalmari’s singular vision. And we’re so excited for Noah’s committed and powerful performance to show what forged this character into legend.”

The original First Blood followed a tormented Vietnam vet (Sylvester Stallone) who is targeted by a corrupt sheriff when he arrives in a small town to see an old friend.

Stallone, who played John Rambo in all five previous movies, is said to be aware of the prequel and Centineo's attachment, but is not currently involved with the film.

Check out the first poster art for John Rambo below.

