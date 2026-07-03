Avengers: Doomsday - First Look At Doctor Doom LEGO Bust & From Endgame To Doomsday Visual Dictionary

Some images of the Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom LEGO bust have been shared online, and we also have a first look at the cover and a couple of pages from From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes.

The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon, and includes character profiles, locations, vehicles, weapons, and easter eggs. Not too surprisingly, no artwork from Doomsday has been revealed, and likely won't be until much closer to December.

"Cataloguing the events that have transpired since Avengers: Endgame, this official guide showcases every exciting detail, from the original Avengers to the emerging powerhouse teams that they have inspired, such as the Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four." Filled with amazing annotated photography, detailed descriptions, and exclusive insights, the Marvel Studios Avengers Visual Dictionary is essential for any fan of the Avengers and the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe."

More and more official merchandise is starting to show up on shelves, but we've yet to see anything too revealing. Listings for various Funko POP, Marvel Legends and Hot Toys figures have circulated, so we hopefully won't have to wait too much longer.

First Look at the Lego Doctor Doom Bust from Avengers Doomsday (?) pic.twitter.com/XReEl9Sxuk — I R V N (@irvnine) July 3, 2026

New look at Doctor Doom’s LEGO figure for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/tSdFdoII8S — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) July 3, 2026

The official cover for ‘From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes’.



Buy here: https://t.co/eW5ZVy82pA pic.twitter.com/PKrvxOYueY — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) July 2, 2026

New look at Ghost, Ironheart, Bucky Barnes, Shang-Chi, Katy, Captain America, and H.E.R.B.I.E. in ‘From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes.’



Buy the book here: https://t.co/jsalyjwmvI pic.twitter.com/un60HW4jJr — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) July 3, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.