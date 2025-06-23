AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Marvel Reportedly Paid A LOT Of Money To Film At Windsor Castle; New Set Photos Revealed

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Marvel Reportedly Paid A LOT Of Money To Film At Windsor Castle; New Set Photos Revealed

According to a new report, Marvel Studios forked out millions to King Charles and the Royal Family to shoot Avengers: Doomsday on the grounds of Windsor Castle...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting on the grounds of UK royal residence, Windsor Castle, and a new report claims to reveal how much Marvel Studios forked out for the permission to film in and around this location.

According to The Irish Sun, the studio paid "millions to shoot scenes for Avengers: Doomsday over the summer in Windsor Great Park." Apparently, "the money will go to the upkeep of Windsor Great Park, so the King of course has a keen interest. Some of the profits of Crown Estates make their way to the Royal Family, so it’s a win-win for everyone."

The article also includes a new set photo of the completed '60s-style house that's been under construction for the past week or so. The house has been referred to as "Luke Cage House" and "Iron Fist House" at various points, but it's believed that these were simply codenames to throw the scoopers off, and the dwelling is actually said to belong to Bob Reynolds' (Lewis Pullman) mother, Annie. 

This could indicate that we will see a flashback to Sentry's troubled childhood, but there are other possibilities. This is a Multiverse movie, after all, so who knows how many different timelines and realties the characters will find themselves in over the course of the film.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Plans To Bring Back ANOTHER Major Infinity Saga Villain Following Ultron Claims
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Plans To Bring Back ANOTHER Major Infinity Saga Villain Following Ultron Claims
Marvel Legends Leak Sheds Some Light On Which Characters Will Be AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Leads
Marvel Legends Leak Sheds Some Light On Which Characters Will Be AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Leads

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 1:04 PM
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/23/2025, 1:07 PM
Budget for Doomsday is going to be $500m minimum, a 10th of that is spent on RDJ's role in that film alone.

I wonder if Disney understand already that one or both of these movies may under-perform and are hoping that they can win over fans by just shoving it full of characters - taking the hit on box office for Doomsday in the hopes Secret Wars and future films will be profitable.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 1:16 PM
@Scarilian - and imagine if they shove in hugh and ryan there.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/23/2025, 1:28 PM
@Scarilian - It'll make tons of money because of nostalgia. People will go to see the X-Men on comic accurate suits, for example. It'll be pure fan service (which I think it's good, these are not the type of film that needs to be more than that).
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 6/23/2025, 1:45 PM
@Scarilian - they are shooting in the UK. They will say it's the biggest budget ever because they get a massive tax credit. They said the Marvels was their largest budget ever to get the credit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 1:15 PM
If that is Bob’s mom’s home , I wonder if it’s intentional that it kinda matches the color scheme of his suit especially in regards to the yellow…

User Comment Image

That makes me think that could be his childhood home and we get another psychological sequence akin to the one we got in Thunderbolts though I could be wrong.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 1:22 PM
Good. These billion dollar companies better shell out whatever it takes to deliver quality content and get the graces back on their side. WB Discovery could learn a thing or two about not being so [frick]ing cheap
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/23/2025, 1:29 PM
@JFerguson - The last Russo Bros. Movie cost $320m and looked like dog shit lol. Also, WB just spent $90m on Sinners, $140m on the new Leo movie and $200m+ on Superman - if anything, they have a big issue of over spending!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 2:23 PM
@tmp3 - and yet somehow Zaslav was still the most overpaid CEO in 2023 and 2024. Wouldn’t surprise me if not all that “production” budget was going into the actual movie.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/23/2025, 1:29 PM
Marvel Comics has such a Huge Roaster that Marvel Studios will never run out of content for new movies.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 2:05 PM
@AllsGood - quality over quantity
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/23/2025, 2:20 PM
@JFerguson - Marvel Studios has made Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions at the Box Office. Marvel Studios Holds ALL Box Office Records with NO to Detrow their Box Office Records.

Marvel Studios 36 movies later and still climbing. No end in sight. X-Men Saga next :)

Good Luck with James Gunns Superman ONE movie.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 2:25 PM
@AllsGood - money isn’t everything. Sam Raimi’s spider trilogy will always have more of an emotional impact on me than an IronHeart show could ever give me
gulducati
gulducati - 6/23/2025, 1:43 PM
Queen Elisabeth II will return in Avengers Doomsday.
View Recorder