AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Marvel Reportedly Paid A LOT Of Money To Film At Windsor Castle; New Set Photos Revealed

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting on the grounds of UK royal residence, Windsor Castle, and a new report claims to reveal how much Marvel Studios forked out for the permission to film in and around this location.

According to The Irish Sun, the studio paid "millions to shoot scenes for Avengers: Doomsday over the summer in Windsor Great Park." Apparently, "the money will go to the upkeep of Windsor Great Park, so the King of course has a keen interest. Some of the profits of Crown Estates make their way to the Royal Family, so it’s a win-win for everyone."

The article also includes a new set photo of the completed '60s-style house that's been under construction for the past week or so. The house has been referred to as "Luke Cage House" and "Iron Fist House" at various points, but it's believed that these were simply codenames to throw the scoopers off, and the dwelling is actually said to belong to Bob Reynolds' (Lewis Pullman) mother, Annie.

This could indicate that we will see a flashback to Sentry's troubled childhood, but there are other possibilities. This is a Multiverse movie, after all, so who knows how many different timelines and realties the characters will find themselves in over the course of the film.

New look at the 1960s-style ‘Luke Cage’ house on the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ set!



Captain Marvel’s ship will soon be built and attached to the set.



(via: https://t.co/3jACkZkvS3) pic.twitter.com/rs1TzWAHnV — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 22, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America