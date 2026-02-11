AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - THOR: LOVE & THUNDER's India Rose Hemsworth Confirmed To Return As Love

Though many of you probably figured as much after Thor's Avengers: Doomsday teaser, we now have confirmation that Gorr the God Butcher's resurrected daughter (India Rose Hemsworth), who adopted the name Love at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, will return for the next big Marvel Studios event movie.

During an appearance on The View (via EW), Chris Hemsworth revealed that it took a bit of “negotiation” to convince his now teenage daughter to reprise her role.

“She’s now 13, so she’s a teenager, so a bit different to when we shot the other one. And she walks on set and she’s like, ‘Ugh, how long is this gonna take?’ I was like, ‘We haven’t even started!’”

After filming their first scene together, Hemsworth informed his daughter that they had “another two or three days” of shooting to complete, which she wasn't too happy about.

“She’s like, ‘Aww, God,’” Chris recalled. “And in the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set. She’s like, ‘I’m not coming! I’m not even getting paid! What am I even doing here?’ And I go, ‘You are getting paid.’ She goes, ‘Really? You didn’t tell me that.’”

We're not sure how big a role Love will have in the movie, but it sounds like she may be integral to the God of Thunder's MCU reintroduction.

In a recent Cosmic Circus Q&A,Alex Perez said he believes Love will be "the one who will alert Thor of the incoming battle, since she’s connected to the cosmic being Eternity, who is being threatened by the current situation."

One teenage hero who is not expected to return for Doomsday is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), but we'd be very surprised if she didn't appear in Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.