AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - We May Know When The First Trailer Will Release Online; New Details Revealed

We know that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen in theaters ahead of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash later this month, but there's been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios might decide to release the teaser online a little earlier.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Disney is scheduled to release a trailer one week from today on Thursday, December 11. He speculates that it might be Doomsday, but doesn't know for sure.

Taking into account how close this is to Avatar's release, we'd say Doomsday is a strong possibility, but it's far from the only one. There's a chance Disney will release a full trailer for the live-action Moana remake, or a new look at Toy Story 5.

Whether we see the trailer on the 11th or not, @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that it will run for "about a minute," and is "purely a teaser and not a full trailer as some others were saying."

If recent rumors are to be believed, Marvel actually had several different trailers ready to go before settling on which one to debut with Avatar 3. With this in mind, it's difficult to put much faith in any supposed breakdowns, but more than one source has claimed that the footage will be Doctor Doom-heavy (no big surprise there), and include a brief shot of both Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

We have also heard that the studio is planning to release more than one trailer, which means one could arrive next week, while a different teaser might debut with Fire and Ash. This would explain the multiple trailers rumor, and it would be a very clever marketing tactic (hype fans up by releasing a teaser online while also enticing them into the theater to see the new Avatar movie).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.