AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - We May Know When The First Trailer Will Release Online; New Details Revealed

We may finally have an online release date for the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which has been confirmed to screen ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 04, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Avengers: Doomsday

We know that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen in theaters ahead of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash later this month, but there's been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios might decide to release the teaser online a little earlier.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Disney is scheduled to release a trailer one week from today on Thursday, December 11. He speculates that it might be Doomsday, but doesn't know for sure.

Taking into account how close this is to Avatar's release, we'd say Doomsday is a strong possibility, but it's far from the only one. There's a chance Disney will release a full trailer for the live-action Moana remake, or a new look at Toy Story 5.

Whether we see the trailer on the 11th or not, @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that it will run for "about a minute," and is "purely a teaser and not a full trailer as some others were saying."

If recent rumors are to be believed, Marvel actually had several different trailers ready to go before settling on which one to debut with Avatar 3. With this in mind, it's difficult to put much faith in any supposed breakdowns, but more than one source has claimed that the footage will be Doctor Doom-heavy (no big surprise there), and include a brief shot of both Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

We have also heard that the studio is planning to release more than one trailer, which means one could arrive next week, while a different teaser might debut with Fire and Ash. This would explain the multiple trailers rumor, and it would be a very clever marketing tactic (hype fans up by releasing a teaser online while also enticing them into the theater to see the new Avatar movie).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 12/4/2025, 10:19 AM
Marvel has A LOT riding on this first trailer so if they were smart they would come out guns blazing with a full blown trailer that leaves people dying for more.

A tall order, I know, but a teaser won’t do that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/4/2025, 10:25 AM
Give me a misleading trailer or something from JUST the first act. Who am I kidding.. these [frick]s are gonna spoil all the big moments
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/4/2025, 10:37 AM
Idk. I still think the casting of RDJ is a horrible mistake as well as presenting Doom with absolutely NO setup.
I'm expecting the worst
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 12/4/2025, 10:41 AM
@Feralwookiee - I feel if he was never Iron Man it would be perfect casting! he'd make an awsome villian...the issues is that because he was Iron Man it's hard to seperate his presence within the MCU as a totally new character. It played cool when Evans did it in D&W, but that character was already pre estalbished in Fox's F4 and was also just a cameo. I just hope the Russo's and the writers do enough in the 1st 5 minutes to make clear he's a totally seperate character. He's got to be doing some serious acting aswell if he's going to shake the Tony Stark mannerisms and exude Victor Von Doom.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 12/4/2025, 10:37 AM
Anyone else feel the kid looked WAY younger than 4? as i'm sure that post credit scene said "4 years later" after they defeated Galactus...
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 12/4/2025, 10:42 AM
If filmthreat proves to be correct there'll be multiple trailers
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/4/2025, 10:43 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - only to entice people to go see avatar. I'm going to stay for the trailer then leave
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/4/2025, 10:43 AM
Literally no build up to doom
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 12/4/2025, 10:45 AM
It’s odd that we are getting a trailer for this before Spidey which comes out first.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 12/4/2025, 10:56 AM
@Bucky74 - We didn't get a trailer for The Incredible Hulk until like 2 to 3 months before the movie came out, so it won't be the first time they wait. Plus with Sony, you know they will go HARD with their marketing of this movie so trust me, you'll soon be complaining about how much promo they'll be doing for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 10:51 AM
Interesting , I could see it being Doomsday tbh since the movie is still a bit over a year so a teaser running for about a minute makes sense but we’ll see…

I honestly hope the teaser has Doom’s narration throughout being played over characters looking worried or action shots but then the big money reveal being him sitting on his throne in full glory at the end.

Anyway , I’m nervous yet excited for the teaser & the film aswell!!.

User Comment Image
Ironbot
Ironbot - 12/4/2025, 10:57 AM
Even though… we already have trailers for those?
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 12/4/2025, 10:58 AM
I'll book a seat with my AMC A-List to trash-ass Avatar just to see the Doomsday trailer, and then bounce.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/4/2025, 10:59 AM
It's 1 year out...we won't see much.

