Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever For A Post-COVID Release

Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever For A Post-COVID Release

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale yesterday, and not too surprisingly, pre-sales were through the roof. However, a certain Webhead still reigns supreme...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale yesterday to coincide with the release of the first trailer, and, to the surprise of no one, pre-sales were through the roof.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Doomsday scored the third-highest 24-hour pre-sale kickoff for any post-COVID movie, despite having no access to IMAX, fewer screenings available for bookings, and still being four months away from hitting theaters.

The movies Doomsday didn't quite catch? Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the wall-crawler's previous big-screen outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Could this be an indicator of how Brand New Day and Doomsday will perform when they do arrive in theaters? Not necessarily. We fully expect both to crush it at the box office, but it will definitely be interesting to see which film comes out on top when the dust settles.

Doomsday achieving Avengers: Endgame-level success in the current box office climate seems unlikley, but it's not outside the realm of possibily. As for Spidey, Tom Holland's solo outings never fail to pack theaters, and No Way Home ended up surpassing all expectations domestically and overseas.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 1:39 PM
Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever for a Post-COVID Release

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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
Doomsday did their ticket sales early to see if it's needed to add more screens. It will have a solid opening weekend and for it to have legs it will need to be on par or better than Infinity War which will be extremely difficult considering we have not seen a Spider-Man or Deadpool in the trailer. Those two I feel will help propel it if they appear in the next trailer.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
Wow, seems like Spiderman Brand New Day might outgross Avengers Doomsday this year. Thats crazy.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
I am looking forward to Doomsday. But after seeing the Odyssey and that Dune 3 trailers, this was really underwhelming imo.

I have a weird feeling that this year for the MCU, will be the 2017 DCEU all over again, where you had the great solo film (Wonder Woman) out perform the big team up (justice league) both critically and commercially.

In no world do I see Doomsday making under 1.5 billion, but if Brand New Day opens up to 230-250 mill like some of the trades are predicting, that movie could get up to 2 billion, especially if its good. I'll find it hard for Doomsday to get to those numbers, especially with Dune as its direct competition.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
Sureeee it did.

I still dont have any interest in seeing no-neck comic relief gambit.

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