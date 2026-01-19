AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Mark Ruffalo Reveals Whether He Will Return As Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Mark Ruffalo will return as The Hulk in this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but what of Avengers: Doomsday? The actor has cleared up his Marvel Cinematic Universe future.

By JoshWilding - Jan 19, 2026 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Last March's Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement included plenty of huge names, but many of the actors who, on the surface, seemed like sure things for the upcoming MCU movie were MIA.

Among the most noteworthy absentees was Mark Ruffalo. The Hulk actor has become a Marvel veteran since first playing Bruce Banner in 2012's The Avengers, and will return as the Jade Giant in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

When we last saw the hero, his arm had healed after using the Infinity Gauntlet to snap back half the universe in Avengers: Endgame. Later, he helped to train his cousin, Jennifer Walters, as She-Hulk, and met his son, Skaar. However, that character's brief introduction in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale didn't receive the warmest response from fans. 

As we're sure you'll recall, leaked concept art from the upcoming Avengers movies showed him in what appeared to be Battleworld's "Greenland" alongside She-Hulk and Skaar. Despite that, Ruffalo's name was not on the back of a chair, nor was Tatiana Maslany's.

Talking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star reportedly confirmed he won't be part of Avengers: Doomsday, but pointed out, "[I would return] as long as they keep finding cool things to do with Hulk."

We've repeatedly heard that the next Spider-Man movie will end in a way that makes it unlikely for the Green Goliath to be in a fit state for a team-up with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. We're anticipating him going savage, meaning "Professor Hulk" won't be matching wits with Doctor Doom. 

Where this leaves The Hulk heading into Avengers: Secret Wars is unclear, but Tom Holland's Spider-Man also isn't expected to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday (which may mean very little or a lot).

Rumours continue to persist about a World War Hulk project, though it seems that's being saved for the next Saga of MCU storytelling (if indeed it's happening). 

As things stand, the MCU has at least four Hulks—Red Hulk is alive and well in The Raft—and an Abomination, though Amadeus Cho's planned Captain America: Brave New World debut was scrapped despite being added during reshoots. Throw the Leader into the mix, and all the ingredients are there for a global battle unleashing who knows how many Hulks (Maestro could even be Banner's next evolution). 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

