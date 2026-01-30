AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Doctor Doom, Magneto's Comic-Accurate Helmet, More

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Doctor Doom, Magneto's Comic-Accurate Helmet, More

Official promo art for Avengers: Doomsday reveals a new look at almost the entire cast, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2026 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Merchandise for Avengers: Doomsday was on display at a recent event at London's Pinewood Studios, revealing an official look at the movie's main cast members. 

These headshots were previously used on a crew gift for the movie's costume department. Now, they're featured on a comic book cover, with the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige featured in its corner box. 

Along with a better look at characters like Beast and Nightcrawler, we see Magneto's comic-accurate red and purple helmet, the young Franklin Richards, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The Avengers, New Avengers, and Loki also feature.

Victor Von Doom looks particularly formidable here, but perhaps less so in a series of more comedic pieces of merchandise. We don't think "D.J. Doom" will be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, but you never know!

Doom's actual mask looks far scarier than first expected, and while we're not sure how much of this will eventually make its way into stores, there are some great pieces here. Clearly, the cast and crew had a lot of fun on this one. 

Last month, Marvel Studios released four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers to tie into Avatar: Fire and Ash's release. A full trailer is expected to debut during the Super Bowl next weekend, meaning we'll likely see more of Doom then.

Take a closer look at this new Avengers: Doomsday promo art in the X posts below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Which X-MEN Franchise Icon Is The Movie's MVP
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Which X-MEN Franchise Icon Is The Movie's "MVP"
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Story Details Reveal Plans For Steve Rogers, Thor, Doctor Doom, More
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Story Details Reveal Plans For Steve Rogers, Thor, Doctor Doom, More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder