AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Explains How X-MEN Universe Connects To, And Differs From, Previous Movies

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Explains How X-MEN Universe Connects To, And Differs From, Previous Movies

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumour reveals more about the X-Men Universe we'll visit in the upcoming blockbuster, including how it differs from the previous X-Men movies.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Making sense of 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe is nigh-on impossible. The prequel movies jumped from decade to decade without their leads ageing by more than a year or two, and while X-Men: Days of Future Past was supposed to rewrite the future and retcon X-Men: The Last Stand's worst creative decisions, Logan ultimately painted a grim picture of the team's fate.

Throw the Deadpool franchise into the mix, and it only becomes more headache-inducing. Deadpool & Wolverine tried dealing with that by introducing a very similar Wolverine Variant, but we still have no idea what the X-Men look like on Earth-10005.

Colossus and Teenage Negasonic Warhead are on the team, but according to Deadpool 2, so are prequel-era mutants like James McAvoy's Professor X.

In Avengers: Doomsday, we'll return to the X-Men Universe, but seemingly not the one from any previous movies (and that may include the world that the Merc with the Mouth and Logan now call home). 

Recently, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared a comic book panel from Ultimatum, seemingly in reference to Sir Ian McKellen's recent comments about Magneto's actions in the next Avengers movie.

Later elaborating on his vague tease, Perez wrote, "In Doomsday, the X-Men universe we get to see in the movie is a variant universe where events similar to that of the [original] trilogy [and] [Days of Future Past] occurred, just to make it simpler for the audience to not do that much homework."

"What is new, is that this universe exists as a utopia for humans and mutants. But you have to wonder…what exactly happened prior to that that allowed this utopia to exist? What sacrifices had to be made for the greater good? And that question is the general motif of Doomsday."

"Not just for Magneto, but Sam, his Avengers, The Thunderbolts*, The Wakandans, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Steve Rogers, Thor, Loki, the TVA, the variants we see in this movie and most of all Doom," Perez continued. "What would you be willing to sacrifice to gain what you want? To succeed? To save the ones you love? Your morals? Your beliefs? Your powers? Your mortality? Your life?"

The insider later suggested that the idea of Magneto laying waste to New Jersey was originally planned for the Deadpool threequel.

There are infinite realities in the Multiverse, and it seems the home of the X-Men will feature some familiar faces in new surroundings (and costumes). So, those of you hoping for a direct follow-up to the 20th Century Fox films may be left feeling disappointed. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Skipping Super Bowl 2026: No AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Expected
Related:

Marvel Skipping Super Bowl 2026: No AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Expected
Halle Berry Denies AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return (And We May Know Why Storm Is MIA)
Recommended For You:

Halle Berry Denies AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return (And We May Know Why Storm Is MIA)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder