AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Details Of Movie's Epic Final Battle - SPOILERS

Various Avengers: Doomsday plot details have (supposedly) leaked online over the past few months, but we still haven't heard very much about how the movie is expected to end.

While we're not sure exactly how Doomsday will lead into Secret Wars (there have been reports of the creation of Battleworld, etc), we may now have some idea of what the final battle will entail - and it sounds pretty damn epic.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to scooper MTTSH, Doomsday's final battle will see The Avengers, The Fantastic Four and The X-Men join forces to face-off against the Latverian Armada.

This does contradict a previous rumor which claimed that the X-Men would not play any part in the final act, but we're more inclined to believe that the mutants will ultimately join forces with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to face off against Doom - who might well have a full technically advanced army at his disposal.

An earlier rumor also claimed that Doom would recruit his own team of "Dark Avengers," but we're leaning more towards this being pure speculation. We have heard that certain characters - including Peggy Carter - will side with the villain after being fooled into believing that he wants to save the Multiverse, so there's a chance Victor will enter this final fight with more than just his Latverian comrades as backup.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.