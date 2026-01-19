AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor: New Details On Doctor Doom's Backstory And Why He's Targeting [SPOILER]

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor: New Details On Doctor Doom's Backstory And Why He's Targeting [SPOILER]

Another big Avengers: Doomsday rumour has surfaced online this long MLK weekend, and it claims to reveal more about Doctor Doom's backstory and his ties to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers.

By JoshWilding - Jan 19, 2026 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

It's been nearly 10 years since Marvel Studios released Captain America: Civil War in theaters. As we're sure most of you will recall, the marketing campaign revolved around #TeamCap vs. #TeamIronMan, or in broader terms, Chris Evans against Robert Downey Jr.

The Russo Brothers are returning to the MCU to helm this December's Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like we're getting Evans vs. Downey all over again. 

There's been some chatter online for a while about this movie revolving around Doctor Doom targeting Steve Rogers, tearing the former Captain America away from the happy ending he got at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Of course, to find peace with Peggy Carter, Steve had to create a branching timeline.

If you paid attention during Loki, you'll know that his actions weren't good for the Multiverse. 

According to a new rumour shared by @MyTimeToShineH, "Victor Von Doom's wife and son were killed in an accident, and Victor himself was injured and his body damaged. He traced the cause of the accident to Steve [Rogers] going back in time, and now he's after him to avenge his family."

While we're sure there's more to it than this, not everyone will be happy with Cap potentially taking Mister Fantastic's place as the one Doom holds responsible for his scarred visage.

Of course, we've also heard that Victor might be lying about his past to generate sympathy with the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes, all so he can manipulate them to his own ends. 

Despite rumours to the contrary, there was no fifth Avengers: Doomsday teaser in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash this past weekend. You can check out the previous sneak peeks below ahead of an expected full trailer during next month's Super Bowl.



Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY International Promo Reflects On The Marvel Cinematic Universe's 18-Year Legacy
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY International Promo Reflects On The Marvel Cinematic Universe's 18-Year Legacy
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Mark Ruffalo Reveals Whether He Will Return As Bruce Banner/The Hulk
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Mark Ruffalo Reveals Whether He Will Return As Bruce Banner/The Hulk

