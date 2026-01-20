AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor: The Movie's Action Will "Eclipse Everything Else Marvel's Ever Done"

The Multiverse Saga hasn't been the disaster some would have you believe. While it's true that Marvel Studios has delivered more than a few critical and commercial disappointments, we've also been treated to some legitimately great movies and TV shows.

Still, recapturing the magic of the Infinity Saga has been no easy feat for Kevin Feige and company. The hope is that, by enlisting the Russo Brothers for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, this era of storytelling will end on a high note.

Given the huge amount of excitement surrounding the four teaser trailers—included below for your viewing pleasure—it does rather feel like Marvel Studios is back on the right track. Now, we have an update from John Campea, which promises to only further increase excitement.

"I have something I haven't told you yet," the YouTuber explained. "What this person indicated to me was the sheer volume of action is going to eclipse everything else Marvel's ever done."

"People are going to lose their minds. This movie starts with its foot through the floor and shoots you like a cannon out of the gate," Campea continued. "There's no slow start—it's massive action right from the beginning, the scale is insane, and it doesn't let up."

As you might imagine, there's already a huge amount of speculation surrounding what this sequence could be. An Incursion on Doctor Doom's world, perhaps? The battle between the X-Men and Sentinels? Doom wiping out the Council of Kangs in one fell swoop?

We'll have to wait and see. Still, the news that this movie will deliver what sounds like some of the MCU's biggest, craziest action scenes is bound to be welcomed.

Then again, with the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and likely a Spider-Man Variant, all set to share the screen in Avengers: Doomsday, what else could we have expected?









Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.