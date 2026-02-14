AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Serious As Thor Again

Thor: Ragnarok was a much-needed breath of fresh air for the MCU's God of Thunder. There was too much comedy for some fans, but Thor: Love and Thunder made the 2017 blockbuster look like a serious drama, in comparison.

A full-blown slapstick at times, the movie was a critical and commercial success, but not what the majority of fans wanted to see from Thor. Even Chris Hemsworth has acknowledged that it was too silly, taking responsibility for his role in allowing the character to veer too far from who and what he should be in the MCU.

A fifth Thor movie is supposedly in the very early stages of development at Marvel Studios, albeit without filmmaker Taika Waititi. Before that, the Russo Brothers are looking to hit the refresh button on Thor. That was evident from the sombre tone of his Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

Appearing on The View, Hemsworth was asked about this new approach to the iconic hero. "Yeah, you get a taste from [the teaser]. That is a different tone than, I guess, what Love and Thunder was."

"And what I loved about my time in the MCU, I was able to, every couple of films, change the tone of the character," the actor continued. "And some people, they find it a bit disruptive, but for my own artistic journey and adventure, it's been a great blessing to be able to do that."

"This film, you see from the trailer, he's asking for help from his father upstairs. And there's a lot of pressure, and I can't say much at all. Every word I'm saying, that's one too many. The other end of the phone call saying, 'Stop, stop, stop,'" Hemsworth concluded.

It's interesting to hear that Thor is feeling the pressure in Avengers: Doomsday, as it implies that he'll have a high-stakes role in the story. The teaser hinted at that, of course, by hinting at the Odinson being on a mission to keep his daughter safe from the apparent end of the Multiverse.

You can hear more from Hemsworth in the player below.





Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.