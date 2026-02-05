AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Ian McKellen Doubles Down On Major [SPOILER]: "I'm Sorry About That"

The original X-Men movies did a pretty good job of showcasing the extent of Magneto's mutant powers. While he was never quite on the same level as his comic book counterpart, we did get to see him make short work of Wolverine and even destroy the Golden Gate Bridge.

Last month, Sir Ian McKellen revealed that the Master of Magnetism destroys New Jersey in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. It was a shocking revelation, and one that would surely put even a living legend on Kevin Feige's bad side.

It seems like a significant spoiler, regardless, but during an interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor doubled down on it. "Now, I don't always understand the story of these movies that I'm in," McKellen shared. "But in this one, I don't think I'm spoiling anything by saying that Magneto destroys New Jersey."

"I'm sorry about that, New Jersey. So, I'm standing up pretending to do that, and the wind is blowing in my hair, and I'm putting on a fierce look, and I'm trying to be magnetic," he continued. "The director on the loudspeaker says, 'Ian, look more furious.' He then said, 'Shout something.' I said, 'What do I shout?' He said, 'Shout the worst thing you could possibly think of.' So I said, 'Mar-a-Lago!'"

Yes, he's referencing the Florida home of President Donald Trump.

That aside, we can't help but wonder whether the Russo Brothers just used New Jersey as an example for McKellen. In doing so, they likely protected what Magneto was really destroying, while still managing to get across the sheer scale of whatever he was laying waste to.

Taking McKellen at his word, though, we'd bet on these scenes taking place during an Incursion. A recent rumour suggested that the X-Men take drastic measures to save their world, and destroying another reality's version of New Jersey seems right in the villain's wheelhouse.

You can hear more from McKellen in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.