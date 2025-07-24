Chris Hemsworth's Thor Will Reportedly Be The "Second Lead" Character In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

It sounds like the God of Thunder may have a much bigger role in Avengers: Doomsday than we realized, as Chris Hemsworth is being described as the movie's "second lead."

By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor recently shared a video titled "Thank You! The Legacy of Thor" video, prompting speculation that he might be preparing to hang up the hammer for good after the next big MCU event.

The video, which is actually years old, features clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interview segments from Hemsworth's tenure as the MCU's God of Thunder, and includes shots from the four solo Thor movies as well as Avengers, Avengers: Age of UltronAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hemsworth wrote. "For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable... Next up, Doomsday!"

It certainly sounds like he's bidding farewell to the character here, but if Doomsday is to be Thor's last hurrah, the Mighty Avenger could be preparing to go out with a bang.

According to Puck News writer and The Ringer host Matt Belloni, Thor has a "major role," in Doomsday, and Hemsworth is actually considered the second lead in the massive ensemble. Who is the first? We've heard that a number of different actors/characters will take centre stage, but don't be surprised if Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom winds up being the main focus.

Hemsworth has previously suggested that it might be time to kill off the character.

"I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know... am I at that stage? Who knows?"

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/24/2025, 6:10 AM
Cool. Hope it happens. Its tge only character besides Doom, i care about.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/24/2025, 6:22 AM
Soooo they finally gonna do right for my fave comic character?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/24/2025, 6:30 AM
I still remember kevin feige told us that brie larson will lead the avengers going forward 😜
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/24/2025, 6:46 AM
Good, hopefully he's given the Infinity war treatmeant and taken serious again.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/24/2025, 6:47 AM
He was one of the top main players in Infinity War, and one of the real MVP's at that, so it's not surprising the Russos would utilize him again. Plus he's one of the still remaining OG 6, regardless of opinions on Love & Thunder; he deserves justice... preferably of the Infinity War variety more so than Endgame (which is not to diminish *some* of the great character work he got in the latter).
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/24/2025, 7:14 AM
Hopefully the character is not utterly embarrassed again
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 7/24/2025, 7:20 AM
Maybe we're just being worked here... But didn't Feige just say in last weekend's interview that he anticipates Hemsworth staying on as Thor for quite some time yet?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/24/2025, 7:24 AM
Wasn't another Thor movie all but confirmed though? Hemsworth was pushing for the Extraction director to helm.

