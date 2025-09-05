DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds On Rumored AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return: "[I Haven't] Set Foot On Set"

Last month, Ryan Reynolds sent speculation into overdrive when he shared an Avengers logo that had been vandalized with graffiti, and we'd later get confirmation (or so we thought) that Deadpool will indeed return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday.

Though THR claimed that Reynolds will reprise his role as the Merc With a Mouth for Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated event film, Deadline seemed less certain. Various scoopers have since reported that Deadpool is "100%" in the movie, but we probably won't know for sure until the next cast announcement.

While promoting his new John Candy doc at TIFF (via EW), Reynolds was asked about the various Candy Easter eggs in Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, and whether we can expect to see any in Doomsday.

"There's four that I've got in there. Of course, I've written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody's seen 'em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that's about as far as I'll go on that one."

Reynolds also addressed his Avengers logo/flag post in a separate interview with Collider.

“The thing I posted on social, that is actually a variant of the flag that we use in Deadpool & Wolverine. It was my favorite. For some reason, you watch a movie later that has that many alts and all that stuff, and you go, ‘Why didn’t I choose that one? There were five other great jokes for that.’ That's how it works, and that was just a flag. I just came across it, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I loved that flag. The red and black vibe.’ And then, you know, there's always talk. We're figuring out what's next in that world and blah, blah, blah.”

We're fairly confident that ol' Wade Wilson will strut his stuff in Avengers: Doomsday, but we have heard that he won't actually be joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Rumor has it that the film will feature several different factions: Sam Wilson's Avengers, the New Avengers (formerly known as the Thunderbolts), The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, Team Loki, and Doctor Doom's villainous group.

Assuming Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is also set to return, the most logical team for this mutant pair to side with is The X-Men - unless Wade decides to break out on his own and shake things up a bit. Deadpool and Doom on the same side, perhaps? It could certainly make for an intriguing dynamic.

It will also be interesting to see how Wilson's fourth wall-breaking antics are incorporated into this movie. There's always a chance this aspect of the character will be toned down somewhat, of course.

Do you think adding Deadpool to Doomsday is a good idea?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America