Halle Berry Claims She Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY But Says "There Are Other Rounds"

We first saw Halle Berry suit up as Storm in X-Men. She reprised the role on several occasions before bidding farewell to Ororo Munroe in X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, with the Multiverse set to be a huge part of Avengers: Doomsday, the hope is that she might reprise the role.

Last March, Marvel Studios revealed that Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit) will all star in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, fans were quick to point out the absence of several X-Men franchise icons, including Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Iceman (Shawn Ashmore), Rogue (Anna Paquin), and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Berry has repeatedly denied that she'll return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday and doubled down on that while speaking to ScreenRant.

"Yeah, I love that," she said of the outpouring of support from fans. "Storm is a very special character to me. I've been so blessed when [I've] gotten to play her."

"I think the whole world of the X-Men [is about] being mutants and outcasts. And there've been movies that I've been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they've grown. So they're beloved. And while I'm sad I won't be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat."

Other rounds? While it would be easy to assume the Oscar-winner is talking about Avengers: Secret Wars, it doesn't appear Berry was referring to any one project, in particular.

In a separate conversation, the actress once again denied being part of Doomsday but seemed a little more coy with her answer this time...

Will Berry make a surprise return in Avengers: Doomsday? Reshoots are scheduled for this April, so there's always a chance Storm will be part of them. We have, however, heard rumours that there will be a story reason for the absence of some X-Men in the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.