MCU Rumor Roundup: SHANG-CHI 2 Plans, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have news on the Shang-Chi franchise, more Avengers: Doomsday details, plans for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man moving forward, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2026 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Rumours continue to swirl about the MCU's future, and while Kevin Feige is the only one who really knows what's going on, these supposed leaks usually make for fun reading.

We have lots to cover in our latest MCU rumour roundup, starting with an update on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel from The Cosmic Circus

According to the site, despite being hard at work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton still intends to helm Shang-Chi 2 (a movie Marvel Studios is reportedly committed to making).

Plans for Shang-Chi's corner of the MCU may extend beyond that sequel and Avengers: Doomsday, though. "Marvel Studios is interested in developing a Ten Rings project similar to Eyes of Wakanda," writes the site's Alex Perez. "They want to show how the organization has gone on through the ages and has influenced the events of the MCU from the very beginning."

"It would have had the [Ten Rings] interact with characters throughout history, including the Eternals, The Red Room, [World War II], and modern MCU events."

Elsewhere, Perez says there are no plans for Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne moving forward, but he does reiterate that we should "expect a second season" for Wonder Man

Mark Ruffalo recently denied reports that he'll appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—despite being spotted on set and in a leaked trailer—and the site reports that the Hulk he'll portray in that movie is "similar to the one from Age of Ultron when Wanda got in Banner's head."

Finally, while much has been said about a possible link between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and VisionQuest, it won't be Daisy Johnson. Instead, it has something to do with AI. 

Over to @Cryptic4KQual now, who has shared a few Avengers: Doomsday insights: 

So, Doctor Doom's followers are with him by choice, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man has a decent role, and the X-Men's return could be a one-and-done ahead of the team's planned post-Secret Wars reboot.

As for Kang the Conqueror's fate, that's not hugely surprising. We do, however, remain optimistic that Avengers: Doomsday will do something to explain why he's no longer a threat to the MCU's Multiverse.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

View Recorder