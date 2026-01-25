RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Wild Opening Scene Revealed; Details On MCU's Take On Doctor Doom - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios is currently expected to release a traditional teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during next month's Super Bowl on February 8. The hope is that it might finally reveal Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and clear up what the story is actually about.

Rumours continue to swirl online, and a few weeks from now, social media's scoopers may either have egg on their face or the opportunity to declare, "Toldja!"

There have been rumblings for a while about Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine interacting in Avengers: Doomsday. Today, a big update comes our way from insider @MyTimeToShineH.

Apparently, the movie will open with Maguire's web-slinger battling the X-Men, "and particularly Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine." This somewhat corroborates claims we've heard about an Incursion destroying Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Universe, and it gives Maguire's Peter Parker a lot to fight for in this movie and Avengers: Secret Wars as he looks to bring back his loved ones.

This is sure to only increase speculation about Sadie Sink playing Peter #2's stranded daughter in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Jean Grey still feels like a major misdirect).

The scooper has also stated, "Avengers: Doomsday is not only the most epic Avengers movie, but it might be the most epic movie OF ALL TIME. The opening scene alone tops any previous Avengers movie, and the final battle is just INSANE."

Finally, we have a couple of minor Doctor Doom updates for you. It's said that Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom will wear his mask for most of Avengers: Doomsday and that he has an accent. Some of you might respond with "no sh*t" to this, but with so many crazy theories about plans for the MCU's Doom—including him being a Tony Stark Variant—this rumour will surely be welcomed.

As always, it's best to take anything like this with a pinch of salt, but until Marvel Studios decides to pull back the curtain on Avengers: Doomsday, claims like these (and the teasers below) are all we have to go on!









Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.