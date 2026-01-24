RUMOR: AVENGERS: SECRET WARS May Still Be Split In Two; Russo Brothers' MCU Future Revealed

Avengers: Doomsday reshoots are still scheduled to take place this April, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to begin shooting over the summer.

There have been multiple reports about Doomsday filming without a finished script, though that's the norm for many MCU movies. Still, in case it wasn't obvious, these upcoming blockbusters are in a constant state of flux, and a new rumour suggests that Secret Wars could evolve unexpectedly.

While this isn't the first time we've heard this claim, The Hot Mic's John Rocha has now revealed, "[My source] heard that Doomsday could run for three hours and that it's huge. They are considering splitting Secret Wars into two parts."

Turning this into a trilogy could be a smart move on Marvel Studios' part, but Kevin Feige and company will likely have to decide whether Secret Wars becomes two movies before seeing the response to Doomsday this December.

While that side of things is risky, heading down the trilogy route would allow the studio to extend the Multiverse Saga and make sure the next era of storytelling—likely the Mutant Saga—is as good as it possibly can be.

You'll likely recall that there's been some talk of the Russo Brothers sticking around post-Avengers: Secret Wars to serve as consultants. Today, @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that, "Feige wants the Russo Brothers to be very involved with the next saga and to direct more films for them, not just Avengers."

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier remains attached to helm X-Men, but there are heaps of exciting possibilities for the Russos beyond that, including Wolverine, Fantastic Four 2, and any number of universe-altering team-ups that don't necessarily revolve around The Avengers.

Finally, we have word from Daniel Richtman that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will shoot from March to July, putting it on track for a 2027 launch on Disney+.

Last year, Joe Russo explained what brought him and Anthony back to the MCU. "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning," he revealed. "It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story."

As for what their Marvel Studios future looks like beyond that, he said, "Who knows where we'll go from there? Maybe it will be another five years. I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next and the only thing that brought us back was the right story."

As a reminder, the now-confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sadie Sink, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Bettany, Simu Liu, and Hayley Atwell.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.