THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Scrapped Steve Rogers Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Scrapped Steve Rogers Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Revealed

We finally have details on the scrapped post-credits scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Marvel's First Family.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2026 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday builds, the rumour mill continues churning out some bold claims about Marvel Studios' plans for its biggest movie yet (well, until Secret Wars comes along next year).

Shortly before The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released, we heard about plans for Chris Evans to make a cameo appearance in the movie. We never did find out whether it was supposed to be an Earth-828 Steve Rogers Variant or something Doomsday related...until now. 

According to The Hot Mic's John Rocha (who broke the news that The Punisher and Hulk will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day months before it was made official), Evans was set to appear in a post-credits scene as the Steve we last saw in 2019's Avengers: Endgame

"The Fantastic Four and Doom ask Steve Rogers to come with them to the MCU, Earth-616, to help them gain the heroes' trust," Rocha explained. "This was supposedly a post-credits scene in Fantastic Four that got removed. It could still be a scene in the movie."

He went on to theorise, "Maybe initially they're not enemies. Maybe they're working together because something Steve did caused a problem in their world. They're coming over supposedly to help fix it, but then Doom betrays everyone and backstabs them."

Rocha had another Avengers: Doomsday scoop to share, adding, "According to my sources, Doom has his own 'Black Order.' A group of witches and wizards working for him. I don't know how faithful that is to the comics, but that's what this person told me. So we're talking magic. Scarlet Witch could be involved, maybe others. Doctor Strange is very possible, too." 

Jeff Sneider was also on hand to later back up recent reports that Captain America and Peggy Carter are on Earth-828, possibly because Loki moved them there after the TVA pruned the timeline he created in Avengers: Endgame

We'll have to wait and see how this all pans out, because with so many bits of intel floating out there, it becomes increasingly difficult to piece them together and make sense of what's planned for Avengers: Doomsday as a whole. 

It's also unclear whether this post-credits scene with Steve was shot on the set of the next Avengers movie. As for why it was replaced, we can only assume it was down to that Doctor Doom tease being necessary to at least hint at the villain before his big debut (unlike Thanos, he hasn't made cameo appearances across a few different movies). 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Doctor Doom, Magneto's Comic-Accurate Helmet, More
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Doctor Doom, Magneto's Comic-Accurate Helmet, More
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Which X-MEN Franchise Icon Is The Movie's MVP
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Which X-MEN Franchise Icon Is The Movie's "MVP"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder