CHAMPIONS: Marvel's YOUNG AVENGERS Series Will Reportedly Be A Post-SECRET WARS Project

Marvel Studios' Young Avengers series - now believed to be titled Champions - is not expected to start shooting until 2026, and will reportedly be set post-Secret Wars...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 29, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

It seems Marvel Studios may have given up on assembling its team of budding Avengers while the actors/characters would still be considered "Young."

Recent rumors have claimed that the Young Avengers Disney+ series - which was originally envisioned as a movie - has been rebranded as Champions, and the roster is expected to be a mixture of characters from both teams.

There does tend to be at least some crossover between the Young Avengers and the Champions in the comics, but the latter's original line-up included Miles Morales (Spider-Man), a teenage version of the X-Men's Scott Summers (Cyclops), and Sam Alexander (Nova).

Last we heard, production was scheduled to commence late next year, but scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that shooting won't get underway until 2026, making Champions (if that does end up being the title) a post-Avengers: Secret Wars project.

This does make more sense, since the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars will most likely pave the way for a new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes (or more than one) to come together.

We still don't know for sure which heroes will join forces to form the team, but we have a pretty good idea.

In The Marvels, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

Khan also mentions Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and it's probably safe to assume that Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (?) and America Chávez (Xochitl Gomez) will also be a part of the group. Other possibilities include Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and The Hulk's son Skaar, who was briefly introduced in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/29/2024, 12:16 PM
Disney be Disney'ing...
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/29/2024, 12:19 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/29/2024, 12:20 PM
This looks entirely CGI. [frick] this
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/29/2024, 12:27 PM
Yeah, no shit. The schedule is already packed until 2027 with the already announced 13 shows and 9 movies. Doesn't take a genius or an insider to know there's no room for more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2024, 12:31 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the fallouts of Secret Wars is more superhero teams popping up
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/29/2024, 12:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I certainly hope so. Do wanna see West Coast Avengers, Young Avengers and Midnight Sons for example (which already should've happened imo)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2024, 12:30 PM
Cool , I’m down for it if true!!.

They have certainly been building all these younger heroes (much to the chagrin of some) for some time and it also makes sense to call it Champions rather then Young Avengers for the sake of longevity if need be.

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/29/2024, 12:31 PM
Feige tryna push kids to be the next heroes. Only one we as a whole will tolerate is spiderman and that's it. The rest of the lil shits should just ride shotgun.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/29/2024, 12:31 PM
Why spend money and resources to make a show nobody wants?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2024, 12:33 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man trailer.

?si=u0NiFyLhdFy0GgG8
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/29/2024, 1:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - haven’t really been too excited for this show. At first when I was watching the trailer I hated the animation style but I will say that by the end of the trailer i was getting used to it. Still not high on my list
Of things to watch but I’ll definitely give it a try. I liked the white suit at the end of the trailer. Thanks for positing 👍
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/29/2024, 12:38 PM
I'm over the whole Young Avengers concept, this team was teased years ago and still nothing. I do, however, just hope we get more Kate Bishop sooner than later.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 1:02 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It should have been the culmination of Disney +'s phase four shows.

They introduced Wanda's kids, Patriot, Kid Loki, Kate Bishop, a reborn Vision etc all in Phase Four.

It just seems too late for this. It's already too late to call them the Young Avengers anymore.
If they recast all the classic Avengers with younger actors, then this team of legacy heroes would probably be their elders. At this point they might as well rename them the Invaders lol.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 12/29/2024, 12:46 PM
I’m waiting for them to name this group “Avengers: The Next Generation”.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/29/2024, 12:46 PM
God I hope this doesn't happen.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/29/2024, 12:46 PM
Too many half-baked characters. It’s baffling that Shang-chi got his own movie but hasn’t appeared on screen since then.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 12:48 PM
This is the worst idea.

Sorry, but I've gotta be a little less Observer and a little more Uatu about this.

This is THE worst idea.

Pre-Secret Wars? Sure. Do it. Post-Secret Wars? That's franchise suicide.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/29/2024, 12:50 PM
Post Secret Wars should be younger versions of the classics instead of legacy characters. Otherwise, why reboot at all? Why do Secret Wars?

