Alien vs. X-Men Comic Book Crossover Will See Mutantkind Battle The Deadliest Species In The Galaxy

This September, Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios join forces for a special crossover saga decades in the making: Alien vs. X-Men.

Following the blockbuster success of Alien vs. Avengers, Marvel's bold Alien line of comics evolves, pitting the Children of the Atom against the universe's perfect organism. Blending superhero storytelling with cosmic horror, the saga will be written by visionary X-Men writer Kieron Gillen and illustrated by acclaimed artist Geraldo Borges.

The series will also feature a four-part bonus story by legendary X-Men creator Chris Claremont, who brings the Xenomorphs into conflict with his own parasitic extraterrestrial creation, the Brood.

Here's the official description for Alien vs. X-Men #1:

The X-Men went looking for a Phoenix egg. They found something else. The X-Men return to Earth with deadly cargo, and a violent battle between mutant and alien begins. Will an unexpected ally turn the tide in the X-Men's favor? Will anyone survive the experience? The next evolution of Marvel's mightiest mutants begins!

Discussing his love for the Alien franchise, Gillen said, "Alien was the first R-rated movie I ever saw. Aliens is one of the four founding teenage films that I built my understanding of story structure upon. As a hormonal teen, I had a looming Alien poster hung over my bed."

"I love Aliens so much that I am unhelpfully explaining beats to Geraldo by referencing two-second sequences featuring tertiary characters, as if he cares about Ferro and Dietrich as much as I do," he continued. "So, yes, this is some prime-grade bucket list stuff for me, and I'm highly enjoying taking the X-Men on an X-press elevator to hell."

In Claremont's story, a young Kitty Pryde faces her greatest nightmare when she’s hunted by two of the galaxy’s greatest terrors: the Brood and the Xenomorphs.

Teasing that today, Claremont said, "For me, the coolest aspect here is returning to a universe where I can pit my deadliest alien predators against their movie counterparts, with Kitty caught in the middle. Kitty brings a hero’s perspective to the challenge that embraces the heart and soul of the X-Men. This story is cram-packed with adventure - plus some crazy surprises along the way."

Check out covers for Alien vs. X-Men by Ryan Stegman and Ivan Shavrin below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.