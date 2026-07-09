DC Crime Finds Its Gorilla Grodd - Jimmy Tatro In Talks To Play The Flash Villain

DC Crime Finds Its Gorilla Grodd - Jimmy Tatro In Talks To Play The Flash Villain

DC Studios' DC Crime anthology series is officially moving forward, and the show has cast Jimmy Tatro as the villainous Gorilla Grodd...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Last year, an unverified report claiming that Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) were being considered did the rounds online. We'd soon get confirmation that the Olsen series would actually take the form of a crime anthology show, with the Daily Planet reporter investigating various DC Comics supervillains.

We'd later learn that this project was officially moving forward under the title "DC Crime" (this has since been debunked by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, but the trades are still using the title for now), with American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda on board to write, executive produce and showrun the series, and Gisondo set to reprise his Superman role as Clark Kent's pal.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains" 

Variety's report confirmed that the first season will indeed focus on Gorilla Grodd, and according to Deadline, the super-smart simian will be played by Jimmy Tatro (Modern Family, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, Scream 7). 

Tatro's casting would seem to indicate that this will be a more comedic interpretation of Grodd.

This take on the character is described as: "A hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.”

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

During a recent interview with DC Direct, co-showrunner Dan Perrault said that the series falls under the "crime mystery comedy" genre.

"Well, it's comfortable territory for Tony Yacenda and I. We've worked in this crime mystery comedy for a very long time... There's definitely tools from that toolkit that we can apply here that I don't think has been seen in the superhero genre thus far."

Gisondo will also return for Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the Daily Planet crew, but we wouldn't count on David Corenswet (Clark Kent/the Man of Steel) or Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) dropping by for this series. Then again, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor did make a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker, who you really never know.

Jimmy Tatro in Scream 7
About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/9/2026, 6:16 AM
Oh, another actor most people have never heard of playing a major DC villain. Gunn clearly has not learned his lesson from Supergirl. Still, I'm sure people will tune in for Skyler Gisondo!
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/9/2026, 6:50 AM
@JoshWilding - Skyler User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 7/9/2026, 6:25 AM
So ...Grodd is going to be goofy....probably throw out some over the top teen humor.The Gunn DCU can't end soon enough!
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 7/9/2026, 6:55 AM
Most likely cgi with Tatro providing the voice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 7:06 AM
I mean , the show is a mockumentary so we were always going to get atleast a somewhat comedic interpretation of Grodd in this…

Even then , someone like Jimmy Tatro wouldn’t have been my first choice (I was thinking Matt Berry moreso) but it’s such an unusual casting choice that i honestly can’t wait to see their take on the character here given he’s known for playing more lovable meathead or “bro” type characters usually.

I wonder if this is a “younger” Grodd who got his powers early but has no real interest in world domination yet unlike the version we briefly saw in a possible future of Creature Commandos S1 which could be were it leads but we’ll see.

Anyway , it’s honestly not too surprising he was cast given he was in American Vandal S1 which the showrunners of this show created!!.

User Comment Image

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P.S: he can do voices too so check out the interview above if you want to see that!!.
Gary8264
Gary8264 - 7/9/2026, 7:10 AM
If they do the cgi like the Flash show, should be fine. I liked both Grodd and King Shark on there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 7:11 AM
@Gary8264 - agreed

Plus , i doubt there’s alot of VFX in this show which should hopefully mean more focus on Grodd to look as good as he can.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/9/2026, 7:12 AM
ROAR!

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