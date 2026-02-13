TOY STORY 5 International Poster Reveals A Big Status Quo Change For One Fan-Favorite Character

A new international poster for Toy Story 5 has been released, and it teases a big status quo shift for Forky, the fan-favourite character first introduced in Toy Story 4.

By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2026 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Pixar has struggled to rebound from Bob Chapek's time as Disney CEO. During the pandemic, he chose to bolster Disney+'s offerings by sending the studio's new movies straight to streaming, either as part of its "Premier Access" service or as free titles for subscribers.

Bouncing back hasn't been easy for Pixar, but returning to what works—sequels and pre-established franchises—has proven beneficial for the studio. Inside Out 2 made $1.699 billion compared to Elio's $154 million, though Elemental managed to exceed expectations after a slow start.

This summer will see the release of Toy Story 5, a franchise that's consistently brought the Disney-owned studio critical acclaim and box office success. 

We didn't get a new trailer at the Super Bowl this past Sunday, but a new international poster has been released (via Toonado.com), putting Bonnie's favourite toys front and centre.

Alongside the villainous Lilypad, we see the newly created Atlas, Smarty Pants, and Snappy. There's also Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, Rex, Bullseye, and Slinky Dog. Forky and Knifey, meanwhile, are seemingly getting married based on their new attire! 

That's a fun status quo shift for Forky and his love interest, who first appeared in Toy Story 4's post-credits scene.

Hopefully, a new trailer will follow this poster because it would be good to get a better idea of what to expect from the next Toy Story movie. One thing we do know is that Jessie is expected to lead this fifth instalment.

Toy Story 5 introduces Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head-to-head with this all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky.

It's been confirmed that former late-night host Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

Shortly after the first trailer was released, Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris said, "It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences."

"Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible," they added. 

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•EFinding NemoFinding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning RedWALL•EFinding Dory).

The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026. 

image host
Disney Names Disney Park Executive Josh D'Amaro As Its New CEO, Replacing Bob Iger
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Will Play The Villainous Mother Gothel In Disney's Live-Action TANGLED
