Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Return To Break An Ancient Curse

With Supergirl due out in theaters this weekend, Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for Practical Magic 2, which reunites the Owens sisters, Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), and sends them on an epic quest with Sally's daughters Kylie (Joey King) and Antonia (Maisie Williams) to break a dark curse that's been haunting their family for generations.

The film was a major part of the studio's CinemaCon presentation earlier this year, so it seems Warner Bros. is quite high on the long-awaited sequel. While the original film wasn't a major box office success, it has developed quite a cult following in the decades since, and should be primed for a solid box office run during a relatively quiet September.

While plot details have been kept mostly under wraps, the film will pick up the story twenty-five years after the events of the original film, following "the Owens family as they face a new crisis when a discovery regarding the family's history and the origins of their magic comes to light. When Sally's daughter Kylie begins to uncover hidden family secrets and develops her own dark abilities, the family is plunged into a multi-generational struggle to finally break the curse that has haunted their lineage for centuries. The Owens women must once again unite, traveling from their home in Massachusetts to the United Kingdom to confront the source of their magic and save the next generation of their family."

Academy Award-winners Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side; Gravity) and Nicole Kidman (Aquaman; Batman Forever) headline the ensemble cast, which features Joey King (The Dark Knight Rises; The Flash), Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy; The Hobbit), Maisie Williams (The New Mutants; Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle; Cobra Kai), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon; The Dead Don't Hurt), with Dianne Wiest (Edward Scissorhands; The Birdcage), and Stockard Channing (Batman Beyond; Grease).

Susanne Bier (Bird Box; In a Better World) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett, and Kelly Marcel.

Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 11!

Watch the new trailer below: