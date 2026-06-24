Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Return To Break An Ancient Curse

Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Return To Break An Ancient Curse

As we brace ourselves for Supergirl this weekend, WB has released the official trailer for their big Fall release, Practical Magic 2, which reteams Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman for a dark new quest!

News
By RohanPatel - Jun 24, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

With Supergirl due out in theaters this weekend, Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for Practical Magic 2, which reunites the Owens sisters, Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), and sends them on an epic quest with Sally's daughters Kylie (Joey King) and Antonia (Maisie Williams) to break a dark curse that's been haunting their family for generations. 

The film was a major part of the studio's CinemaCon presentation earlier this year, so it seems Warner Bros. is quite high on the long-awaited sequel. While the original film wasn't a major box office success, it has developed quite a cult following in the decades since, and should be primed for a solid box office run during a relatively quiet September. 

While plot details have been kept mostly under wraps, the film will pick up the story twenty-five years after the events of the original film, following "the Owens family as they face a new crisis when a discovery regarding the family's history and the origins of their magic comes to light. When Sally's daughter Kylie begins to uncover hidden family secrets and develops her own dark abilities, the family is plunged into a multi-generational struggle to finally break the curse that has haunted their lineage for centuries. The Owens women must once again unite, traveling from their home in Massachusetts to the United Kingdom to confront the source of their magic and save the next generation of their family."

Academy Award-winners Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side; Gravity) and Nicole Kidman (Aquaman; Batman Forever) headline the ensemble cast, which features Joey King (The Dark Knight Rises; The Flash), Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy; The Hobbit), Maisie Williams (The New Mutants; Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle; Cobra Kai), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon; The Dead Don't Hurt), with Dianne Wiest (Edward Scissorhands; The Birdcage), and Stockard Channing (Batman Beyond; Grease).

Susanne Bier (Bird Box; In a Better World) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett, and Kelly Marcel.

Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 11! 

Watch the new trailer below:

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.

Starring along with Bullock and Kidman in PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 are Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, with Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing. Susanne Bier directs from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett and Kelly Marcel, based on the novel entitled The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. It is produced by Denise Di Novi, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. The executive producers are Donald Sabourin, Alice Hoffman, Andrew A. Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Bier has assembled an esteemed group of film artisans to join her, including director of photography Simon Duggan, production designer Tom Burton, editor Sam Williams, music supervisors Season Kent and Gabe Hilfer, composer Rupert Gregson-Williams, costume designer Alexandra Byrne, and casting director Jina Jay.

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About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 3:04 PM
there was a first one?
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/24/2026, 3:11 PM
We live in the worst timeline where crap like this gets made, while Masters of the Universe struggles 🤷‍♂️
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/24/2026, 3:26 PM
@TheAmericanHero - lol what? Completely different audiences. This isn't for you, and the same people seeing this aren't into Masters of the Universe.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2026, 4:17 PM
@TheAmericanHero - Your argument is pointless considering the fact that Masters of the Universe was made. If it hadn’t been made, your argument would make a little more sense, but still not much.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/24/2026, 3:30 PM
They look sooooo oooooold!! I guess perfect timing to cast them as witches because holy sheet
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/24/2026, 3:32 PM
Slow news day?
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/24/2026, 3:44 PM
Interesting, how does this end up on a site called Comicbookmovie? Did they have a comic book for this movie or something?

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