The Odyssey Box Office Tracking Promises Huge Opening Weekend As Elliot Page's Role Is Revealed

The Odyssey Box Office Tracking Promises Huge Opening Weekend As Elliot Page's Role Is Revealed

The Odyssey is, perhaps unsurprisingly, set for a huge opening weekend next month. Plus, after a lot of online bellyaching, Elliot Page's role in the fantasy epic has finally been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. However, it's also generated controversy, with social media users complaining about everything from casting decisions to the use of modern language and costume/armour designs.

Along with rapper Travis Scott, Elliot Page's name has been at the centre of that casting backlash. Social media users got themselves into quite the tizzy after it was reported that The Umbrella Academy star would play Achilles, one of the greatest warriors of the Trojan War.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Into Film has learned that Page will, in reality, play Sinon, a Greek warrior and cousin of Odysseus, who played a pivotal role in the fall of Troy.

He doesn't appear in Homer's Odyssey. However, his story is told in the Aeneid of Virgil and other accounts, where Sinon is portrayed as a treacherous agent of the Greeks who misleads the Trojans, encouraging them to bring the Trojan Horse into the city.

So, it was much ado about nothing, which is hardly surprising these days. Page is expected to have a minor role in the movie, though it certainly sounds like an interesting one.

In related news, Deadline has learned that early projections for The Odyssey point to it opening between $80 million and $100 million in North American theaters next month. 

While 70MM IMAX screens sold out a year in advance, filmmaker Christopher Nolan's movies are notoriously difficult to track. Oppenheimer, for example, was expected to debut in the $40 million to $50 million range, and blew away expectations with an $82.4 million start. How much "#Barbenheimer" factored into that is tough to say.

Nolan's top three openings at the domestic box office are 2012's The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million), 2008’s The Dark Knight ($158.4 million) and Oppenheimer.

Finally, Empire Online recently caught up with Robert Pattinson, who plays one of The Odyssey's antagonists, Antinous. "I mean, he’s just the worst stepfather you could possibly have," he says of the villain's hopes to marry Odysseus' wife, Penelope, mother to Tom Holland's Telemachus.

"I always end up doing these slithery things with Tom and I don’t know why. This was just a fun part to play: 'I just want to be your daddy. I want to be your daddy. That’s all I want!'"

Holland, meanwhile, added, "Having a familiar face and someone that I could share the screen with was a real safety blanket for me. I’m always eager to share scenes with Rob, because he just brings the best out of everyone. I admire his ability to take big swings and make them feel like the perfect decision for that character."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Sominan
Sominan - 6/28/2026, 7:53 AM
"I won't support Supergirl because it's 'woke'!" (It isn't)

*buys ticket to Nolan's Odyssey *

🤡
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/28/2026, 7:56 AM
@Sominan - Supergirl is just a trash film - hence why it's not getting support.

Odyssey won't be.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/28/2026, 8:31 AM
@Sominan - this is so true 😭
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/28/2026, 8:40 AM
@kylo0607 - Odyssey is going to make bank one way or another.

It has at least two things going for it. 1. Nolan. 2. Classic epic film from a story most have familiarity with.

I get some people are gonna get pinched up about some stuff, but it’s not wild to think it’s going to do really well.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/28/2026, 8:01 AM
It would have been badass if Nolan had actually gone the route of Saving Private Ryan's D-Day scene and aimed for the most accurate fake thing possible.

But Ellen Page is the spokesperson for masculinity now, so this will make bank with all the gym bros.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2026, 8:05 AM
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/28/2026, 8:08 AM
The Odyssey Box Office Tracking Promises Huge Opening Weekend.

for The Odyssey point to it opening between $80 million and $100 million in North American theaters next month.

Marvel Studios Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) = Domestic $106,109,650

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Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 8:13 AM
@OneMoreTime - do you know what tracking means? It will make much more than shitman and the dust in opening weekend.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/28/2026, 8:17 AM
@Nomi - Let me know when The Odyssey Beats Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 9:00 AM
@OneMoreTime - not a long wait, it will be 22 days from now
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/28/2026, 9:04 AM
@Nomi - Not Going to Happen.

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Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 9:12 AM
@OneMoreTime - don't worry, I will.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 8:09 AM
"Elliot Page's role revealed for the third time"
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/28/2026, 8:09 AM
Happy pride month to every single loser who spent hours of their lives obsessing over nothing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2026, 8:21 AM
@Clintthahamster - people buying complete and utter rumors as fact is hilarious to me and honestly shows their level of intelligence.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/28/2026, 8:13 AM
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/28/2026, 8:30 AM
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blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 6/28/2026, 8:49 AM
You’ve got Lupita Nyong’o listed twice in that cast list
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2026, 9:16 AM

Poor pathetic Elliot Pinocchio Page so desperately wanting to be a real boy. As her radical liberal Hollywood Geppetto pulls her puppet strings for his own amusement.

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