The Odyssey Set For Epic Global Box Office Opening As More Social Media Reactions Land

The Odyssey arrives in theaters this weekend (with Thursday previews starting at 2 PM in the US), and the latest box office updates point to a very impressive global opening for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient mythological tale.

According to Deadline, the movie is expected to take in around $85 million to $100 million domestically, with another $110 million overseas, for a worldwide debut of at least $200 million.

The 3-hour, R-rated film won't face much in the way of competition until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, but what about the World Cup? Even if England makes it past Argentina to Sunday's final, analysts don't anticipate much of a problem.

"Sources believe audiences will find the movie on an off-World Cup day (Oppenheimer in reported B.O. opened to $13.9M in the UK and legged out to $75M+), not to mention they’ve already bought their tickets in advance — read four Imax 70MM sites in Europe went on sale a year out at the BFI Imax London and London Science Museum."

The full review embargo lifts later today, but in the meantime, we have some more social media reactions from the movie's New York premiere. Though these aren't quite as glowing as the first wave of reactions, they are mostly very positive.

Massive cheers and applause out of the NYC premiere for #TheOdyssey. A second watch is essential imo. Found myself overwhelmed by emotions the second time through. Lots of tears. Leaned into the details, lost myself in Ludwig’s incredible score.



I feel confident in saying this… pic.twitter.com/ZC5tMEF3El — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 15, 2026

First thoughts on The Odyssey.



There is a scene at the very beginning of the film in which, in the absence of his father, Telemachus is being trained by the blind Eumaeus, Odysseus’s loyal servant. Eumaeus warns that the reason Telemachus is constantly being bested by his… — Jonathan Pageau (@PageauJonathan) July 14, 2026

Gonna struggle to give The Odyssey more than a mixed review cause it suffers from many issues, including lighting, pacing, and a muddy sound mix that made it tough to understand anything or anyone. Best parts were the ones involving things like Circe and the Cyclops. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) July 14, 2026

Whelp, I saw it, and honestly traveling 90 minutes to see a 3-hour movie, I don't want it to be bad. I could have stayed home for a bad movie.



Anyways, here are my thoughts. https://t.co/DwGwuv2luq — Alan Ng @ Film Threat (@mypalal) July 14, 2026

Christopher Nolan really exists in a singular place as a filmmaker. His commitment to practical visuals makes ‘The Odyssey’ like all of his work, tangible and compelling. Damon and Hathaway are fabulous (and Morton) but Holland is really out of his league here. #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/oLwUP0L0fx — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) July 14, 2026

#TheOdyssey is *almost* as good as you want it to be.



It's a filmmaking marvel & I was fully engaged throughout. But, at times, the story moves in such a beautiful, jazz-like way that the more stagnant moments suffer by comparison.



Small gripe, though. Can't wait to see again. pic.twitter.com/ANlyaPLTFO — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 14, 2026

Beyond all of the online nonsense and disingenuous discourse, THE ODYSSEY is a terrific “dad movie.” No matter what format you choose, the best way to watch is standing with your arms crossed several feet away from the screen. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 14, 2026

#TheOdyssey is truly something to behold, boasting some of Nolan’s most viscerally intense, horrific, and heartfelt work to date. Certainly his most formally daring and risky.



A poetic, melancholic meditation on the artifacts we leave behind—the songs turned stories we hand… pic.twitter.com/djIE0JxIQu — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 14, 2026

I am no fan of Internet-fueled hyperbole reverse-engineered for trailer pull quotes. That said, THE ODYSSEY hype is not false advertising. Mythic & modern, a dazzling ocean adventure & affecting family drama w/elements of monster movie & body horror sprinkled in for good measure. — erickohn (@erickohn) July 14, 2026

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.