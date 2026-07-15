The Odyssey Set For Epic Global Box Office Opening As More Social Media Reactions Land

The Odyssey arrives in theaters this weekend (with Thursday previews starting at 2 PM in the US), and the latest box office updates point to a very impressive global opening for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient mythological tale.
According to Deadline, the movie is expected to take in around $85 million to $100 million domestically, with another $110 million overseas, for a worldwide debut of at least $200 million.
The 3-hour, R-rated film won't face much in the way of competition until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, but what about the World Cup? Even if England makes it past Argentina to Sunday's final, analysts don't anticipate much of a problem.
"Sources believe audiences will find the movie on an off-World Cup day (Oppenheimer in reported B.O. opened to $13.9M in the UK and legged out to $75M+), not to mention they’ve already bought their tickets in advance — read four Imax 70MM sites in Europe went on sale a year out at the BFI Imax London and London Science Museum."
The full review embargo lifts later today, but in the meantime, we have some more social media reactions from the movie's New York premiere. Though these aren't quite as glowing as the first wave of reactions, they are mostly very positive.
"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.
The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.
Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.
The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.