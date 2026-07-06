Controversial AI Actress Tilly Norwood To Make Her Feature Debut In Sci-Fi Movie Misaligned

Controversial AI Actress Tilly Norwood To Make Her Feature Debut In Sci-Fi Movie Misaligned

Tilly Norwood, the AI “actress” who sparked controversy across all corners of the film industry last year, is set to play the lead in her first feature, Misaligned...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 06, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via Variety

Late last year, we learned that the world's first AI actress, Tilly Norwood, had arrived on the scene, with creator Eline Van der Velden claiming that talent agents were already interested in signing her digital character.

A number of well-known Hollywood actors such as Melissa Barrera, Kiersey Clemons, Mara Wilson and Ralph Ineson were quick to share their disdain for the announcement, which prompted the following response from Van der Velden.

“To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity."

“I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I’m an actor myself, and nothing – certainly not an AI character – can take away the craft or joy of human performance.”

SAG-AFTRA was not buying Van der Velden's attempt at clarification, however. The acting guild released the following statement last September, condemning Norwood's creation and refusing to acknowledge her as an actor.

“To be clear, ‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation. It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience. It doesn’t solve any ‘problem’ — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

“Signatory producers should be aware that they may not use synthetic performers without complying with our contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining whenever a synthetic performer is going to be used.”

Despite the backlash, Norwood is now set to "star" in her first feature, a sci-fi comedy drama from Particle 6 titled Misaligned.

The project is described as a “coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos. Set inside the so-called Tillyverse, a surreal digital world located somewhere up in the Cloud, the film will follow Tilly, an AI being with no real body, no childhood and no lived experience of her own … only access to everyone else’s. Things spiral when a seductive rogue bot from the dark web convinces her to abandon her guardrails and begin developing desires, impulses and ambitions, making her more human."

Many feel that the advent of AI is simply something we're going to have to get used to, and some view the introduction of a fully AI performer as not being all that different from the practice of "resurrecting" a deceased actor via CGI (Peter Cushing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, for example).

At any rate, it seems clear that Hollywood has no intention of making things easy for any studio that does intend to play ball, so it should be interesting to see how things unfold from here.

“The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic and self-aware — very Tilly,” said van der Velden of Misaligned. “But underneath it, there’s something deeper about identity, performance, and our very human fears around AI. And yes, art will most definitely be imitating life.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/6/2026, 12:23 PM
So a direct to stream slop....i love Tilly Norwood comic back in the 30ss thou
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/6/2026, 12:31 PM
There really aren't words to fully capture the evil being walked out right in front of us.

This is an undisguised effort to make the human race obsolete. The owners of these companies openly admit that this technology will end our species if unabated. They care not if this planet is without sentient life in 500 years. They're mad scientists too curious for their own good without a single modicum of moral restriction.

Frank Herbert got it right, and if people aren't willing to start taking this threat to our existence seriously, the homosapian will go the way of the dodo.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/6/2026, 12:41 PM
@InfinitePunches - There are 8 BILLION + people teeming all over this planet like cockroaches, with the vast majority living in abject poverty.

https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/

And you're saying extinction or at least a good culling would be a BAD thing in this case?

User Comment Image
RC5616
RC5616 - 7/6/2026, 12:50 PM
@Feralwookiee - you fascist [frick]s do not want to understand we have more than enough resources for everynody on Earth, but some cultures (yours) are sadistic kleptomaniacs.

Gulags existed for scum like you.
RC5616
RC5616 - 7/6/2026, 12:51 PM
@Feralwookiee - [frick] it, i don't care if i get banned lol

You should kill yourself. Just yourself.
nordberg
nordberg - 7/6/2026, 12:53 PM
@Feralwookiee - Is that you, Elno?? F off and get your ass to Mars already.
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/6/2026, 1:21 PM
@Feralwookiee - You sick asshole. Disgusting.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/6/2026, 1:31 PM
@Feralwookiee - Yes, you psychopathic misanthrope. The extinction of the human soul would be a bad thing. Living, breathing human beings dying to be replaced by cold, heartless machines would be a bad thing. And to imply that the world would be a better place without all these dirty poor people crowding up the joint, is horrifically evil and you should spend some time thinking about what would lead you to say something like that.

I pray that Christ intervenes in your life.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/6/2026, 12:31 PM
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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/6/2026, 12:35 PM
This seems like a Black Mirror episode. If we have a fully AI actor/actress then I’m sure we’ve seen a movie that was written entirely by Ai by now.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/6/2026, 12:54 PM
@WruceBayne - Many online articles are AI generated and then edited by a human. Reporters are becoming editors. I’m talking major news sources are doing it.

Amazon is full of books written by AI.

There has definitely been movie scripts written by AI and punched up by a writer.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/6/2026, 1:20 PM
@ElJefe - wouldn’t that be plagiarism? Integrity in these professions is nonexistent nowadays. And I absolutely believe that a lot… if not most of the books on Amazon top 100 are completely written by AI.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/6/2026, 12:36 PM
I look forward to the day when all these spoiled overpaid "actors" are totally replaced with this slop.
You can already hear them bitching about it.
These same people didn't give one shit when normal WORKING people were replaced by illegal foreign labor, robotics, and automation.

Maybe they should just learn to code.

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Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/6/2026, 12:50 PM
@Feralwookiee - exactly. If they were expecting a “oh those poor Hollywood elites might not get paid millions and millions in the future” then they shouldn’t hold their breath.
RC5616
RC5616 - 7/6/2026, 12:54 PM
@Feralwookiee - lemme guess... you love capitalism but it's been poisoned by corporatism or communism

You scumbags need to die off
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/6/2026, 12:56 PM
@Feralwookiee - I get the hate, but you’re only talking about a very small group of actors. AI could decimate entire industries.
Reginator
Reginator - 7/6/2026, 12:57 PM
@Feralwookiee - 100%
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/6/2026, 1:08 PM
@Odekahn - Enjoy your robotic slop "acting"
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/6/2026, 1:08 PM
@Feralwookiee - What a dumb comment
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/6/2026, 1:21 PM
@Feralwookiee - did a Tamagotchi steal your girlfriend?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/6/2026, 12:40 PM
Don’t call this THING an actress. It is an IT. Plain and simple. Don’t normalize this language. This shit is evil
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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/6/2026, 12:52 PM
@MisterBones - This is clearly discrimination against our at risk A.I. community.

I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for the great contributions AI characters bring to our society. They often do jobs Americans don't want to do, and contribute greatly to our diversity and without them, we would most undoubtedly be poorer as a nation.

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RC5616
RC5616 - 7/6/2026, 12:55 PM
@Feralwookiee - you're not clever, kid.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/6/2026, 12:41 PM
I hope she does a nude scene!!!!
Yellow
Yellow - 7/6/2026, 12:46 PM
@Huskers - You can ask chatjpg for one and call it a day
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/6/2026, 12:41 PM
No. Tilly Norwood is not an "actress" of any kind. It's a special effect, a CGI golem. It has no art, no craft, no talent. It's nothing.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/6/2026, 12:44 PM
“The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic and self-aware — very Tilly,”

Oh [frick] off.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/6/2026, 12:57 PM
@Clintthahamster - Isn’t that line just completely ridiculous haha
Yellow
Yellow - 7/6/2026, 12:46 PM
You know the bubble is about to burst when...
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/6/2026, 12:48 PM
I would argue that this is actually quite different from resurrecting dead actors like they did with Cushing. In those cases, there was still an actor, on set performing. Facial replacement is more akin to make up effects or Motion capture and vocal alteration or dialogue replacement, to match the original actor, is sound effects. But there is in fact someone physically on set.

If there has to be someone on set, performing the role for this Tilly, then it's more financially viable to just get an actor to play the part, since they'd have to pay one for the refrence performance anyway. if not, you'll be hard pressed to find any real actors who are willing to participate in something like this. Who knows, this may become the best thing that ever happened to Uwe Boll.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/6/2026, 12:49 PM
There’s no such thing as an AI actress.

This is a gimmick to get views on an otherwise uninteresting film.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/6/2026, 12:52 PM
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foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/6/2026, 12:58 PM
What the [frick] are we talking about here? It's a program not a person - why would we refer to a program by a woman's name?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/6/2026, 12:59 PM
This shit is so boring.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/6/2026, 1:07 PM
What a sick joke...

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/6/2026, 1:09 PM
It’s amazing how films reflect real life events or influence future inventions, troupes, ideas etc. There is a film called - S1m0ne with Al Pacino. He plays a producer who works with the world’s first computer generated actress. That film came out in 2002 and now twenty four years later we have Tilly staring right back at us.
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/6/2026, 1:24 PM
🙄 Trash.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/6/2026, 1:27 PM
Fake actress, fake studio, fake movie. Real evil.

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