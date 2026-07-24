Onslaught Director Confirms Movie Is Set "In The Same Universe" As The Guest; New Posters Released

A new trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught will be released online this Monday, and A24 has shared two new posters featuring Adria Arjona's lead and some of the unstoppable enemies she'll be up against.

Wingard has confirmed that his next feature is indeed set "in the same universe" as The Guest, but it is not a direct sequel.

The sci-fi horror actioner is set to hit theatres on Friday, September 4, and stars Arjona (Andor, Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) as a former army sniper living in a desert trailer park, who must fight to protect her young daughter when a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers is unleashed.

There's been a lot of speculation that this movie might be a backdoor sequel to Wingard's 2014 thriller. For one, Dan Stevens is part of the cast, though he was conspicuously absent from the trailer. Well, a second teaser debuted during the film's SDCC panel earlier today, and it featured a brief shot of Stevens in old age makeup, displaying a German accent.

It's safe to assume that he isn't reprising his The Guest role as David Collins, then, but Wingard did reveal that Onslaight is "a spiritual sequel. That said, it lives in the same universe.”

“This was the movie that I was like, ‘alright, I’ve been making all these big [frick]ing movies for so many years,” he added, “and what do I want to do? I want to make a film where, spoiler alert, Dan Stevens licks people’s feet.”

Okay then! We're sure Quentin Tarantino already has his tickets.

Check out the recent Onslaught trailer below along with the posters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

They're coming. Experience ONSLAUGHT in @IMAX. Only in theaters September 4 — Trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/7JYkfG8wKu — Onslaught Movie (@onslaughtmov) July 24, 2026

They made a new kind of weapon. And they’re testing it on us.



Buckle up for Adam Wingard’s super soldier slasher ONSLAUGHT, starring Adria Arjona, Alex Pereira, Dan Stevens, and more. In theaters Sept 4. pic.twitter.com/GWiLWsfwjc — A24 (@A24) June 2, 2026

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable.