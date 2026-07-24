Onslaught Director Confirms Movie Is Set "In The Same Universe" As The Guest; New Posters Released

Onslaught Director Confirms Movie Is Set &quot;In The Same Universe&quot; As The Guest; New Posters Released

Adam Wingard has confirmed that Onslaught is connected to The Guest, but is not a direct sequel. We also have two new posters spotlighting Adria Arjona's protagonist and the fearsome foes she'll face...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

A new trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught will be released online this Monday, and A24 has shared two new posters featuring Adria Arjona's lead and some of the unstoppable enemies she'll be up against.

Wingard has confirmed that his next feature is indeed set "in the same universe" as The Guest, but it is not a direct sequel.

The sci-fi horror actioner is set to hit theatres on Friday, September 4, and stars Arjona (Andor, Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) as a former army sniper living in a desert trailer park, who must fight to protect her young daughter when a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers is unleashed.

There's been a lot of speculation that this movie might be a backdoor sequel to Wingard's 2014 thriller. For one, Dan Stevens is part of the cast, though he was conspicuously absent from the trailer. Well, a second teaser debuted during the film's SDCC panel earlier today, and it featured a brief shot of Stevens in old age makeup, displaying a German accent.

It's safe to assume that he isn't reprising his The Guest role as David Collins, then, but Wingard did reveal that Onslaight is "a spiritual sequel. That said, it lives in the same universe.”

“This was the movie that I was like, ‘alright, I’ve been making all these big [frick]ing movies for so many years,” he added, “and what do I want to do? I want to make a film where, spoiler alert, Dan Stevens licks people’s feet.”

Okay then! We're sure Quentin Tarantino already has his tickets.

Check out the recent Onslaught trailer below along with the posters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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HegoD
HegoD - 7/24/2026, 2:52 PM
ROP season 3 teaser
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/24/2026, 3:05 PM
So stoked for this.

Dan Stevens previously called it a spiritual sequel so I wondered.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/24/2026, 3:10 PM
The Guest was awesome.

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